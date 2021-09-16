What you need to know OPPO has officially announced its Android 12-based Color OS 12 skin.

ColorOS 12 introduces a new UI based on the "Infinite Design" concept, an anti-stuttering AI engine, Cross-Screen interconnection, Smart Sidebar, and Car+.

OPPO plans to roll out the ColorOS 12 update to over 110 models globally.

Just as promised, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has announced its new ColorOS 12 software based on Android 12. The latest version of ColorOS comes with quite a few major changes, including a revamped UI with new icons and smoother animations, Smart Sidebar 2.0, improved multitasking, Cross-Screen Interconnection, and new car screen projection features. ColorOS 12's new "Infinite Design" language brings new acrylic icons, increased contrast, and "distinguishing color shades." There's also a new Omoji feature that works similarly to the AR Emoji feature on the best Samsung phones, letting users create their personalized 3D avatar through an advanced Face Capture algorithm.

ColorOS 12 also touts "lifelike animations," made possible by the Quantum Animation Engine. More importantly, OPPO claims to have solved the issue of lags and stutters after prolonged usage with an anti-stuttering engine. The AI engine can even recommend priorities for apps to ensure the phone runs smoothly and uses less power. For an improved multitasking experience, the FelxDrop feature lets users drag an app with a simple gesture and easily switch between small window, mini window, and full-screen modes. The new Cross-Screen Interconnection feature makes it much easier to share files and move data between various devices. Users can also operate their phones through their laptops using the feature. OPPO says its Cross-Screen Interconnection supports "a majority of laptops" running Windows 10 or higher. Aside from a new UI and features, ColorOS 12 brings improved security and privacy as well. The new permission reminder feature automatically sends a notification on the status bar each time a third-party app accesses the microphone, camera, or location data. The new secure sharing feature enables users to erase sensitive information in photos and videos before sharing them.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition will be the first phone to ship with ColorOS 12 right out of the box. OPPO says it will open a limited Color OS 12 beta program for the Find X3 series and the OnePlus 9 series in October. The beta program is expected to expand to the Find X2 series and Reno 6 series devices in November. OPPO's Reno 5 series, K9, A95, A93, Ace 2, and OnePlus 8 series phones will receive their first ColorOS 12 beta in December.