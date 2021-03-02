What you need to know
- Promotional videos have leaked of the OPPO Find X3 Pro.
- The first video is a sci-fi "film" focused on the capabilities of the upcoming smartphone.
- The second video is all about the design, particularly the camera hump.
The OPPO Find X3 Pro may have a weird-looking camera hump, but the latest leak from Evan Blass really put it on display and makes the phone look like something straight out of a sci-fi film. In fact, putting its new flagship in a sci-fi film is exactly what OPPO did. The two leaked videos are apparently promotions for the upcoming successor to last year's OPPO Find X2 Pro, with some impressive visuals that'll make even the biggest Samsung fan look twice.
The first is a gripping tale of a space crew tracking and collecting colorful meteorites on an unknown planet. Throughout the video, several features of the OPPO Find X3 Pro are named, such as the dynamic 120Hz display, IP68 water resistance, 65W and 30W wired and wireless charging, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. When it came to analyzing the mysterious meteorite, a character used the device's 60x "microlens" camera to get a close-up of its structure. That number is a lot higher than the 25x magnification that was previously rumored.
The second video is all about the design and centers around the large camera protrusion on the back. Both videos are gorgeous and do a fairly good job at turning a divisive design aspect into arguably its most alluring feature. Not only that, but the videos more or less confirm much of the specs that we already know thanks to previous leaks.
With about a week until the launch of the OPPO Find X3 Pro, there's very little left to learn about the device as well as its siblings, aside from the official price. If done right, this could very well give the best Samsung phones some real competition this year.
You can watch the Awaken Colour live stream on March 11th at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am ET on OPPO's YouTube channel.
Sit back and relax with your favorite podcasts using these apps
There are plenty of great podcast Android apps, but if you want to use the best of the best, you'll find them in this roundup.
Review: The Anker Nebula Solar Portable Projector blows up Android TV
Many projectors can be fussy to set up. With all of the cables to power them, get audio from them, and video sources to them — there's a lot to deal with. The Anker Nebula Solar portable projector offers a lot of solutions to most of the problems that hinder a lot of projectors. But does it deliver?
3 ways Google fought racial inequality and 3 ways it failed to
As Black History Month comes to an end, we decided to take a look at Google and the ways in which the company succeeded in helping to address racial inequality as well as the ways in which it failed to do so.
The best doorbells that support Google Assistant
Smart doorbells are great. Smart doorbells that work with Google Assistant are even better. Here are the best ones you can buy!