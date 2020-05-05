Nice balance OnePlus 8 Right in the middle If the OnePlus Z is the most affordable new OnePlus phone for 2020, the regular OnePlus 8 sits right in the middle between it and the OnePlus 8 Pro. This is a device that boasts a 90Hz AMOLED display, three rear cameras, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor. We expect the OnePlus Z will have a more competitive price than it, but if you have some additional cash to spare, the OnePlus 8 is a solid pickup. $799 at Amazon

This is what the OnePlus Z looks like

First thing's first, let's talk about the design of the OnePlus Z. The front of the phone is home to a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, slim bezels, and a hole-punch cutout in the center near the top. The display also isn't curved at all, which is something you do get on the 8 and 8 Pro. Around back is where things get a little confusing. If you look at the render above, you'll see that there are three rear cameras and an LED flash to the right of the camera bump. That's one of the more recent renders that we've seen, but prior to it, the render below is what was being shared. It looks mostly the same, save for the fact that it only shows two rear cameras.

It's hard to say for sure which one is accurate, but in any case, you can look forward to at least two cameras and possibly three. Rounding out the design of the OnePlus Z, it looks to have the iconic OnePlus alert slider and a USB-C port for charging. Just like the last few OnePlus phones, there's no 3.5mm headphone jack. It's a spiritual successor to the OnePlus X

Unless you've been following OnePlus from the very beginning, there's a good chance you don't remember the OnePlus X. Honestly, we don't blame you. The OnePlus X was released in October 2015, just a few months after the OnePlus 2 hit the scene. The idea behind the OnePlus X was to deliver the OnePlus experience at the lowest price possible, resulting in a $249 phone that offered a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 13MP rear camera. At the time, those were great specs for a phone so cheap. Unfortunately for OnePlus, the phone was plagued by poor camera performance, weak battery life, and just never captivated a similar audience that its other phones had. The OnePlus X remains as the cheapest handset OnePlus has ever sold, and seeing as how it's getting close to five years since it released, there are a lot of expectations for a successor to it. Especially with the baseline OnePlus 8 costing $699 and the OnePlus 8 Pro costing as much as $999, a truly low-cost OnePlus device is just what we need right now. Here are the specs we're expecting

None of the OnePlus Z's specs have been confirmed, but the rumor mill has been chugging along at full power to try and figure out what we can expect from the phone. Based on the latest rumors and reports, here's what we currently have.

Category OnePlus Z Operating System Android 10

OxygenOS Display 6.4-inch

AMOLED

Full HD+

90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 RAM 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Rear Camera 1 48MP primary camera Rear Camera 2 Unknown Rear Camera 3 Unknown Battery 4,000 mAh Charging 30W Warp Charge

Looking at that spec sheet, one of the more interesting tidbits is the OnePlus Z's rumored processor. For the longest time, it was looking like the phone would get the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset. On May 1, however, a new leak suggested that the OnePlus Z would actually get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 — the same processor that's in the LG Velvet and rumored for the Pixel 5. Both chipsets bring a lot to the table, but with the Snapdragon 765, OnePlus can deliver fast processing speeds and sub-6 + mmWave 5G connectivity. It's also great to see that the OnePlus Z will retain a 90Hz refresh rate despite its (hopefully) low price, and with a beefy 4,000 mAh battery, battery life should be quite swell. Look forward to a budget-friendly price

Speaking of price, that's one of the remaining mysteries for the OnePlus Z. While there's a lot we already know about the phone, there haven't been any concrete leaks or reports regarding how much it'll cost. Given that the OnePlus 8 starts at $699 and the OnePlus Z is expected to be considerably more affordable, we could possibly see a price of around $399 or $499. Those seem like fair potential prices given the rumored specs, but that's as much of an educated guess as we can give right now. OnePlus might launch it in July

In a perfect world, the OnePlus Z would have been released back in April alongside the OnePlus 8 series. Unfortunately, live in a perfect world we do not. Thanks to the ongoing pandemic that's wreaking havoc in more ways than one, OnePlus reportedly had to delay the launch of the OnePlus Z until this July. We can probably look forward to a digital-only launch event similar to what we got for the OnePlus 8 unveiling, so stay tuned on that.

We can't wait to see what OnePlus delivers with the OnePlus Z, but if you want a new phone right now and don't feel like waiting, you should consider picking up the OnePlus 8. It is a lot more expensive than what we're expecting the OnePlus Z to cost, but it's still a pretty good price considering everything it brings to the table. Some highlights for the phone include a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 4,300 mAh battery. The OnePlus 8 isn't the absolute best value we've ever seen from the company, but if you're shopping for a new Android handset, it's definitely one of the top ones you should consider.