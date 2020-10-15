What you need to know
- OnePlus came under backlash for pre-installing Facebook services that could not be uninstalled.
- The company is now changing course, and has confirmed that it will not pre-install Facebook services on its devices.
- The OnePlus 8T doesn't have any Facebook bloatware, nor will forthcoming OnePlus phones.
OnePlus came under a lot of backlash after it was found that the company sneakily pre-installed Facebook apps on its 2020 devices, including the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8 series. The company struck a deal with Facebook to have the Facebook App Installer, Facebook Services, and Facebook App Manager pre-installed as system apps out of the box, and even if users had the option to uninstall Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, there was no way to uninstall the underlying Facebook App Installer or Facebook Services, only disable them.
OnePlus is thankfully walking back its partnership with Facebook with the OnePlus 8T. As confirmed by Input Mag, OnePlus will no longer pre-install Facebook services on its phones, and I've confirmed that my OnePlus 8T does not have any Facebook services installed out of the box.
The only pre-installed app on the OnePlus 8T is Netflix, and that's required for enabling HDR playback on the streaming service. OnePlus has confirmed that it will not pre-install Facebook services on its future devices, and it's good to see the company listening to user feedback. This isn't something OnePlus should have done in the first place, but I'm glad that the company is at least listening to the community and making positive changes.
As for the OnePlus 8T, there's plenty to like with the device. The phone has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 4500mAh battery with insane 65W fast charging, and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone is now up for pre-order for $749, and if you're interested in learning more, be sure to take a look at our OnePlus 8T review.
Latest and greatest
OnePlus 8T
The new standard for performance
With a new design backed by a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display and blazing-fast 65W fast charging, the OnePlus 8T is packed with exciting upgrades. The phone also runs Android 11 out of the box, and has a ton of exciting new software features. Combine the robust hardware with the clean software and you get one of the best overall packages in this category.
