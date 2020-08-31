After years of redefining the word "flagship" in the smartphone space, OnePlus is getting ready to do the same thing for smartwatches with its upcoming OnePlus Watch. There have been rumors about a Wear OS-powered OnePlus wearable for years at this point, but it looks like 2020 will finally be the year when this actually happens.
OnePlus has established itself as one of the more interesting smartphone brands, and as such, expectations are high for what the company can do with a smartwatch.
Whether you're looking for specs, design leaks, pricing, or anything else in between, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Watch!
Get it now
Fossil Gen 5
The current Wear OS watch to beat
If you're shopping for a Wear OS gadget and don't feel like waiting for the OnePlus Watch, go ahead and pick up the Fossil Gen 5. It's one of the best options currently available, offering things like GPS, NFC, and a built-in speaker in a classic design.
When will the OnePlus Watch be released?
On August 27, we got our first real clue that OnePlus's long-awaited smartwatch is coming soon. A device by the name of "OnePlus Watch" went through Indonesia's IMDA on that date, which is the country's equivalent of the FCC here in the United States.
That suggests that the OnePlus Watch is getting very close to its eventual launch date, and when you add that together with another report from TechRadar that OnePlus has "actively been looking into a smartwatch for the last year," the time is right for the wearable to finally drop.
How much is the OnePlus Watch going to cost?
If you don't know by now, OnePlus has a very close relationship with OPPO in the sense that both brands are owned and operated by BBK Electronics in China. New OnePlus smartphones are often slight deviations of OPPO handsets that come out before them, and in the case of the OnePlus Watch, we're expecting it to be a lot like the recently-released OPPO Watch.
The OPPO Watch goes for ₹14,990 in India, which is about $205 USD. This means we should be able to look forward to a relatively low price when the OnePlus Watch launches in the United States, hopefully around that $200 marker.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3, by comparison, starts at $400 at the lowest and goes up to $480 for the most expensive model. Even if the OnePlus Watch hits $250 or $300, it'll still have that price advantage in its favor.
What does the OnePlus Watch look like?
Not only does OnePlus's close relationship with OPPO give us a good idea of what the Watch could cost, it also provides a pretty clear picture as to what the OnePlus Watch is going to look like.
The OPPO Watch (pictured above) has a design that takes a lot of inspiration from the Apple Watch. It has a square body with rounded corners, minimal bezels around the screen, and watch bands that flow perfectly into the frame with no visible lugs.
Mock or make fun of it if you want, but it's an effective design that works well for both form and functionality. You can fit more text on a square display than you can on a circular one, and thanks to the minimal aesthetics, the OPPO Watch fits the part of a fitness accessory or something you wear to a nice dinner.
OnePlus could take some liberties with the case and watchband colors to make the design more of its own, but don't expect anything drastically different in this department.
What specs will the OnePlus Watch have?
Just like the price and design, specs for the OnePlus Watch should also be virtually identical compared to the OPPO Watch. To put things into perspective, here are a few key specs of what OPPO is offering.
|Category
|OPPO Watch
|Operating System
|Wear OS
|Case Sizes
|41mm
46mm
|Display
|1.91-inch
AMOLED
476 x 402
|Processor
|Snapdragon Wear 3100
|Memory
|1GB RAM
|Storage
|8GB
|Water Resistance
|3ATM (41mm model)
5ATM (46mm model)
|Battery
|430 mAh
We'd certainly love to see OnePlus opt for the newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset over the outdated Wear 3100, but as of right now, it doesn't seem very likely that will happen. That could prove to be a potential deal-breaker for the OnePlus Watch, but only time will tell once we get our hands on it.
What should I get if I can't wait for the OnePlus Watch?
While we expect the OnePlus Watch to be released relatively soon, it's hard to say for sure when that'll happen. If you're in the market for a Wear OS watch right now and don't feel like waiting, one of the better ones you can get in 2020 is the Fossil Gen 5.
The Fossil Gen 5 offers a solid Wear OS experience, giving you a classic round design with ample features to back it up. There's built-in GPS, NFC for Google Pay, 3ATM water resistance, and a speaker for taking hands-free phone calls directly on the watch. In terms of specs, you're looking at a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage for all of your apps.
Given the nature of Wear OS and how companies aren't allowed to heavily customize it the way they can for Android, the experience you get on the Fossil Gen 5 is very similar to what should be offered on the OnePlus Watch. Especially if you prefer Fossil's design over OPPO/OnePlus's, it's well worth your consideration.
