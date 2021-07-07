OnePlus unveiled a special edition variant of the OnePlus Watch called the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition in May, featuring a cobalt alloy middle frame. After being limited to OnePlus' home market for nearly two months, the special edition variant has finally been launched in India to rival the best Android smartwatches.

Cobalt alloy is twice as hard as stainless steel and happens to be both hypoallergenic and corrosion-resistant. The limited edition variant also uses a sapphire glass face for higher scratch resistance. Aside from these changes, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is identical to the regular OnePlus Watch that has been on sale in India since April.

The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 resolution. It touts a number of health-focused features, including heart-rate monitoring, stress detection, sedentary reminders, over 110 workout modes, as well as an SpO2 sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 402mAh, which OnePlus says can last up to two weeks on a single charge. Thanks to OnePlus' Warp Charge technology, you can get roughly a week's battery life from a short 20-minute charge. The smartwatch runs OnePlus' proprietary software, based on a real-time operating system.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been priced at ₹19,999 (about $268) in India, ₹5,000 more than the standard variant. It will be available to purchase in the country from July 16 via the OnePlus online store, the OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus Experience Stores.