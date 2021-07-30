OnePlus has announced that its global smartphone shipments registered a massive 257% YoY growth in the first half of 2021. It achieved "significant sales growth" across nearly every major smartphone market — including the U.S., Europe, India, and China.

The growth was apparently driven by the company's OnePlus 9 series and mid-range Nord series phones. OnePlus' Nord N series, which is exclusive to the U.S., also played an important role. The company claims it has sold over 1 million Nord N series phones since January. OnePlus emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the U.S. in H1 2021 with a 428% growth in shipments.

OnePlus introduced the Nord series last year to take on the best cheap Android phones. While the original OnePlus Nord was aimed at the mid-range segment, OnePlus expanded its focus to the budget segment with the Nord N series.

OnePlus founder and CEO, Pete Lau said in a statement:

The growth we see now demonstrates that our approach to offering a premium experience together with competitive pricing is in line with our community's needs

OnePlus was the fastest growing brand in Europe as well, where shipments rose 304% compared to H1 2020. According to the latest Counterpoint Research India Smart Tracker for Q2 2021, OnePlus led the country's premium smartphone market with a 48% share. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were among the top three best-selling phones in India's ultra-premium smartphone segment. Even in China, where the company only sells its flagship OnePlus 9 series phones, shipments jumped 124% YoY in the first half of 2021.