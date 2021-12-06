OnePlus has launched Red Cable Club in Europe, two years after introducing the membership program in India with a bunch of exclusive benefits including free cloud storage, extended warranty and more.

This time, the program is providing its European members with a slew of exclusive benefits that are not available in India. The benefits mainly consist of savings on various product segments, including a 2% discount on Android phones, 10% on the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds Pro, and 20% on accessories.

The company is also offering free shipping to Red Cable Club Europe members. But what's interesting about OnePlus' announcement is the hint at an upcoming audio product, to which members will have early access in December.

OnePlus did not provide specifics about the upcoming product, but it could be a reference to the OnePlus Buds Z successor, known as the Buds Z2. The earbuds first appeared in China in October, alongside the OnePlus 9RT. It has active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos support, and a battery life of up to 38 hours with the case.

There's no official timeline yet for the earbuds' global release, but OnePlus' hint suggests the product will be available in Europe in early December. Meanwhile, Red Cable Club members who want to get their hands on a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition smartwatch can now do so while supplies last.