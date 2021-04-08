What you need to know
- OnePlus' latest social media contest lets you get your hands on a one-of-a-kind phone.
- Dubbed the Nord LE, only one unit of the phone will be manufactured, and it will be given away to the winner of the contest.
- The phone is a standard Nord with a unique color option.
The OnePlus Nord continues to be one of the best cheap Android phones in 2021, and while it isn't available in North America, OnePlus has manufactured millions of units of the device.
What if you're looking for a more limited edition option? That's where the Nord LE comes in. OnePlus revealed the Nord LE on its forums, and the device itself is identical to the regular Nord, but it has a unique gradient effect that transitions from orange to green.
Oh, and only one unit of the Nord LE will be made. In case it wasn't clear what LE means, OnePlus says it stands for Literally Only One Edition:
The OnePlus Nord LE is exactly the same phone as OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash – it has the same 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, cameras, Warp Charge 30T, the list goes on.
Where it differs however is with its color and finish – the OnePlus Nord LE features a gradient that smoothly transitions from orange to green. Oh, and the device also has a smooth finish, as opposed to the glossy finish you'll find on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble or Gray Onyx.
As for how you can get your hands on the Nord LE, you won't be able to buy one. OnePlus is giving away the phone, and you'll have to do the following to be eligible:
- Make sure you're following @oneplus.nord on Instagram
- Take a picture of your current phone and post it on your Instagram feed – your caption needs to tell us why you want to upgrade to OnePlus Nord. Oh, and don't forget to include #SwitchToNord in your caption, either
You'll find all the details on OnePlus Nord's Instagram account. So if you like the look of the Nord LE and are intrigued by the idea of owning a one-of-a-kind phone, you know what to do. For everyone else, the regular Nord is still available to buy.
