What you need to know
- OnePlus has been spotted on the list of supporting companies for the Wireless Power Consortium.
- The company's next flagship OnePlus 8 is rumored to use wireless charging.
- Joining the consortium is no guarantee that the next phone will use the feature.
After hearing rumors that OnePlus would be including the long-awaited wireless charging feature on the company's next OnePlus 8 flagship phone, sleuths over at MobileScout spotted the company on the list of supporters of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The WPC is the industry body that controls the Qi wireless standard, the unified wireless charging technology that all major phone makers use.
Many phone makers also augment wireless charging with their own proprietary flavors. Samsung has had its own fast wireless charging, and Apple offers a faster wireless charging protocol that works with the newest iPhone models. In the past, OnePlus has shied away from wireless charging in favor of its own Warp charging. Warp charging gives you a very high 30-watts of charging power and can blast a phone from sea level to 70% in 30 minutes.
While wireless charging hasn't reached nearly those speeds, the technology is certainly mature and available on almost all competing flagship devices. The lack of wireless charging on OnePlus devices has been particularly curious. For one thing, the company prides itself on offering flagship-level hardware at bargain prices, so wireless charging would seem like an easy box to check. For another, partner company Oppo, also owned by Chinese giant BBK Electronics, has been part of the WPC for a year now, and the two manufacturers share technology often.
Joining the WPC is no guarantee that a future OnePlus phone will use wireless charging, or that the phone to use Qi charging will be the OnePlus 8. However, it is clear that OnePlus has finally decided wireless charging is a technology worth investigating for its future.
OnePlus Hits
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus to the core
The OnePlus 7T continues the company's legacy of releasing affordable, high-end Android smartphones. Superlative software, a versatile camera system, and excellent performance make for one of the best phones of last year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Huawei says it will ‘never’ go back to using Google apps on its phones
A Huawei executive has said that the company will never go back to using Google's services on its phones, even if it is allowed to do so by the U.S. government.
Everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's second foldable
Following the fanfare of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is already working on its second foldable. It's called the Galaxy Z Flip, and this is everything we know about it so far.
Nokia’s next flagship phone may come with an under-display front camera
According to a new rumor, HMD Global's rumored Nokia 9.2 PureView could among the first flagship phones to come with an under-display selfie camera.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy.