In addition to taking the wraps off the OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus also introduced a new Olive Green version of its Bullets Wireless 2 earphones today. The Bullets Wireless 2, which were announced alongside the OnePlus 7 series in May this year, use two Knowles balanced armature drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver in each earbud.

The earphones have a "seashell-inspired" design and are made using stainless steel for higher durability. The earbuds are also magnetized, allowing users to turn them off simply by clipping them together. One can also resume playback just by separating them.

Apart from the great sound quality, the other major highlight of the Bullets Wireless 2 is impressive battery life and fast charging speeds. Thanks to the company's Warp Charge technology, the earphones can be fully charged in just 20 minutes. You can expect anywhere between 11 to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Just like the Black version, the new Olive Green Bullets Wireless 2 earphones have been priced at $99. They will soon be available in various markets across the globe, including the U.S.