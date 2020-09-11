OnePlus has released a new documentary titled "United by Hope," which focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic. Created in collaboration with VICE India, the documentary has been shot entirely on OnePlus devices, including the company's latest flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones.

The documentary captures the journey of 12 different individuals from diverse backgrounds dealing with the "new normal." The goal of the documentary was to show how everyone is dealing with the pandemic as a community and how we can look at the current situation in a positive light. Unlike the company's "New Beginnings" documentary, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, United by Hope is available only on YouTube.