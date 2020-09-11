What you need to know
- OnePlus' documentary on COVID-19, titled "United by Hope" is now available to watch on YouTube.
- The documentary showcases the journey of 12 individuals from diverse backgrounds.
- It was shot using different OnePlus phones, including the latest flagship OnePlus 8 series.
OnePlus has released a new documentary titled "United by Hope," which focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic. Created in collaboration with VICE India, the documentary has been shot entirely on OnePlus devices, including the company's latest flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones.
The documentary captures the journey of 12 different individuals from diverse backgrounds dealing with the "new normal." The goal of the documentary was to show how everyone is dealing with the pandemic as a community and how we can look at the current situation in a positive light. Unlike the company's "New Beginnings" documentary, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, United by Hope is available only on YouTube.
Here's the full cast:
* Abrar Amin - Motorcycle Test Engineer and Racer
* Bhaichung Bhutia - Former Captain, Indian National Football Team
* David Woolley – Community Moderator, OnePlus
* Dinesh Karthik – Cricketer Team India, T20 World Cup Winner, IPL team captain
* Dr. Harjit Singh Batti - SR, Medicine, Manipal Hospital
* Dynamo - Professional Gamer
* Hanumankind - Rapper
* Kubbra Sait - Actor
* Raghu Karnad - Journalist and Writer
* Richa Chaddha - Actor
* Shubham Dharmsaktu - Traveler and Content Creator
* Supriya Joshi – Comedian
