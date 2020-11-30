Earlier this month, leaked CAD renders gave us our first look at the upcoming OnePlus 9. Just a few days after the renders of the OnePlus 9 broke cover, renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro also leaked online. As we reported last month, OnePlus is planning to release the OnePlus 9 series earlier than usual, sometime in March next year. According to a new rumor, OnePlus will be launching a third device alongside the successors to two of its best Android phones of 2020.

As per leaker Max Jambor, the third OnePlus 9 series device will be called the OnePlus 9E. While no details are available currently, it looks like the OnePlus 9E will be a similar device to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, offering toned-down specs and a more affordable price tag than the OnePlus 9. What also remains to be seen is if the OnePlus 9E will be a significantly more compact phone than the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 875 chipset, likely paired with at least 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. They are also expected to come with upgraded cameras and faster charging speeds than their predecessors.