What you need to know
- A new rumor claims OnePlus will be launching three OnePlus 9 series phones early next year.
- The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will apparently be joined by a third model called the OnePlus 9E.
- It is possible that the OnePlus 9E will be more affordable flagship device than the OnePlus 9, with toned-down specs.
Earlier this month, leaked CAD renders gave us our first look at the upcoming OnePlus 9. Just a few days after the renders of the OnePlus 9 broke cover, renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro also leaked online. As we reported last month, OnePlus is planning to release the OnePlus 9 series earlier than usual, sometime in March next year. According to a new rumor, OnePlus will be launching a third device alongside the successors to two of its best Android phones of 2020.
As per leaker Max Jambor, the third OnePlus 9 series device will be called the OnePlus 9E. While no details are available currently, it looks like the OnePlus 9E will be a similar device to the Samsung Galaxy S10e, offering toned-down specs and a more affordable price tag than the OnePlus 9. What also remains to be seen is if the OnePlus 9E will be a significantly more compact phone than the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 875 chipset, likely paired with at least 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. They are also expected to come with upgraded cameras and faster charging speeds than their predecessors.
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T is one of the best value flagships to have been released this year. The phone offers Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, an ultra-smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen, 5G connectivity, and 65W fast charging. It also runs Android 11 right out of the box.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Pistol Whip 2089 will leave you begging for replacement robot legs
It's the age-old tale of man versus machine in Pistol Whip 2089, a free update to the immensely popular VR rhythm shooter that adds in brand new weapons, enemies, music, and a story mode complete with boss fights.
Samsung could launch one last Galaxy Note before killing the series in 2021
According to a new report out of South Korea, Samsung plans to launch at least one new Galaxy Note device before it discontinues the series next year. The phone could likely be a direct successor to the Galaxy Note 20.
These are the screen protectors you'll want to get for your Galaxy S20 FE
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has arrived and is surely going to compete with the top Android phones for the months to come. If you're planning to hang onto this device for the next few years, you'll want to make sure it's protected from every angle. These are the best screen protectors for the Galaxy S20 FE that you can get today.