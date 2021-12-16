What you need to know OnePlus launches its latest affordable earbuds in the U.S. and Canada.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature active noise cancelation, fast charging, and 38-hours of battery life with the Qi-enabled charging case.

The OnePlus Z2 retail for $99 in the U.S.

After the OnePlus Buds Z2 were unveiled in October alongside the OnePlus 9RT, the new earbuds are finally making their way to North America. If you're familiar with OnePlus' previous earbud offerings, then you'll recognize their AirPod-like design. That said, they're a bit more refined then the original Buds Z with a smaller stem, while the feature set is closer to that of the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus Buds Z2 offer larger 11mm drivers for bigger sound and heavier bass. There's also active noise cancelation which OnePlus claims can block out up to 40dB of noise with the help of its three-mic setup.

Source: OnePlus

The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and are designed for low-latency audio, which OnePlus says is ideal for gaming thanks to Dolby Atmos support. They're also IP55 rated for sweat and the occasional rinse. As far as battery life goes, the Buds Z2 are a step up from their predecessors, with up to 38 hours of total battery life with the charging case and ANC off. With ANC on, you can expect about 27 hours. The earbuds themselves offer seven and five hours of battery, respectively. That's roughly in line with some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. The charging case supports Qi wireless charging, but if you'd rather not wait, there's also fast charging which should provide up to five hours on a 10-minute charge. Fast Pair is also supported for quick pairing with OnePlus smartphones.

The new OnePlus Buds Z2 are now available in the U.S. and Canada. They come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colorways and retail for $99 and CAD 149, respectively, undercutting the excellent Galaxy Buds 2. If you're looking for a holiday gift for a friend or family member, these might be worth a look.