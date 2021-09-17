In 1998, Hasselblad teamed up with Fujifilm to create the XPan, a 35mm film camera that shot photos in the standard 24 × 36mm format and stunning panoramas at 24 x 65mm. It was the first dual-format film camera, and it attained cult status among photographers. While Hasselblad never made a digital version of the XPan, it rolled out an adapter for its X series cameras that enabled the panoramic mode.

Now, OnePlus is introducing the XPan camera mode on the OnePlus 9 series. The Chinese manufacturer worked with Hasselblad to bring the panoramic mode over to phones, offering two focal lengths: 30mm (7552 × 2798) and 45mm (7872 × 2916). The 30mm mode uses the wide-angle lens on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, with the 45mm mode relying on the primary camera module. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro use pixel binning to deliver 12MP photos in regular mode, but for XPan the full-res 48MP shot is binned to over 20MP, delivering a high-resolution image.

XPan's unique 65:24 ratio unlocks a new set of possibilities for taking photos, and you'll be able to use the viewfinder of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to see a live preview of the photo. There's even a cool animation of a film negative developing as soon as you take a photo, which makes using the XPan mode just that little bit more fun.

OnePlus is offering the ability to take XPan photos in color and the classic black and white, with both modes optimized by Hasselblad. I've been playing with the XPan mode for a day now, and the unique format is thoroughly enjoyable to shoot. I took a few photos in color, but it is in monochrome where the XPan mode truly shines, delivering artistic shots.