OnePlus 9 Pro camera leak hints at major disappointment

What you need to know
- As per a new leak, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series phones will not include a periscope lens.
- While the vanilla OnePlus 9 isn't expected to have a telephoto lens at all, the Pro could feature a traditional zoom lens.
- The two phones will still offer several new camera features, including a moon mode and focus peaking.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are the most anticipated Android phones set to debut in the first half of 2021. Just yesterday, a leak revealed that the two phones will not be very different from their predecessors in the display department. Now, a new leak has revealed a few key details about the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series phones.
As per tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus 9 series will not include a periscope zoom lens. Previous rumors have also suggested the vanilla OnePlus 9 may not include a telephoto lens. It is tipped to include two 48MP cameras and a third sensor for macro shots. There isn't much that we know about the camera setup on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it is possible that it will include at least a traditional zoom lens like the one on the OnePlus 8 Pro.
While not every Android flagship phone offers a periscope camera, the feature is becoming increasingly common on the best Android phones. Samsung's latest Galaxy S21 Ultra includes not one but two zoom lenses – including a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom.
Although the camera hardware on the two phones may not be best-in-class in some areas, a teardown of the OnePlus Camera app by XDA Developers suggests they will come with several new features. Like many Xiaomi phones, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series phones will offer a tilt-shift mode, which will allow users to transform the world around them into a miniature version. The upcoming phone will also offer a moon mode with multiple filters for the moon. Some of the other features revealed by the teardown include starburst effect, Hyperlapse mode, and focus peaking.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
VoLTE: How to use it and why you should care
VoLTE — or Voice over LTE — is the new standard for calling throughout the U.S., Canada, and parts of Europe. Not only does it facilitate much higher call quality between cell phones, but it allows devices to stay connected to LTE while on a call, improving data speeds for everyone.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: Everything you need to know
The Snapdragon 888 is here, and we have all the details. The chipset is set to power 2021 flagships, and delivers an incredible 25% increase in performance over the last generation. Here's everything you need to know about the Snapdragon 888.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 series misses out on this useful Android feature
The latest Galaxy S21 series phones from Samsung lack a useful feature that Google had launched five years back: seamless updates.
Here are the best screen protectors for the new Moto G Play (2021)
Even though it's a budget phone, and the least feature-rich of the new models in the Moto G line, the Motorola Moto G Play (2021) still needs protecting like any other smartphone. And that includes not only a protective case, but also a quality screen protector. Here are some great options.