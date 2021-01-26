OnePlus 9 Pro camera leak hints at major disappointment

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are the most anticipated Android phones set to debut in the first half of 2021. Just yesterday, a leak revealed that the two phones will not be very different from their predecessors in the display department. Now, a new leak has revealed a few key details about the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series phones.

If you want to know if the 9 or 9 Pro have a periscope cam: they do not have one https://t.co/Aewn1uK8h2 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 25, 2021

As per tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus 9 series will not include a periscope zoom lens. Previous rumors have also suggested the vanilla OnePlus 9 may not include a telephoto lens. It is tipped to include two 48MP cameras and a third sensor for macro shots. There isn't much that we know about the camera setup on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it is possible that it will include at least a traditional zoom lens like the one on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

While not every Android flagship phone offers a periscope camera, the feature is becoming increasingly common on the best Android phones. Samsung's latest Galaxy S21 Ultra includes not one but two zoom lenses – including a periscope lens with 10x optical zoom.