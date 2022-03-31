T-Mobile OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro devices finally receive OxygenOS 12 (Android 12)

What you need to know

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro owners are starting to receive the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12.

The update appears to be rolling out in waves and includes the February security patch.

The update includes an updated UI, new privacy features, an updated Work Life Balance mode, and more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro may be all the rage right now, but OnePlus 9 owners in the U.S. have a reason to rejoice. Those of you who purchased T-Mobile branded devices are being treated to a big update in the form of OxygenOS 12, aka Android 12.

The update apparently started rolling out this week, as pointed out by OnePlus forum members (via XDA-Developers). It arrives four months after the stable update started rolling out to the unlocked version of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in December 2021.

OxygenOS 12 arrives with plenty of new features and UI updates that should give your OnePlus 9 a new lease on life. That includes the updated Work Life Balance 2.0, which is available globally and can now be automated. The Shelf has been updated, there's an adjustable dark mode, updates to the Gallery app, and plenty more.

While the update may have arrived late for T-Mobile users, it at least comes after all the bugginess that users dealt with during the initial rollout, which resulted in OnePlus pausing the OxygenOS 12 update. Fortunately, OnePlus has managed to get everything relatively cleaned up for its best Android phones, and you should be presented with a stable experience.

According to the changelog, OnePlus 9 owners can expect the Android 12 update, the February 2022 security patch, and "general improvements and fixes." Ironically, T-Mobile's Android 12 support page doesn't seem to have been updated to reflect the change, but it may very well soon catch up.

To update your phone, navigate to Settings > System > System updates and tap Check for updates. Standard OnePlus 9 devices are receiving software version LE2117_11.C.16, while the Pro variant is receiving version LE2127_11.C.16.