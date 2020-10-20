OnePlus 9 is already in the works, codename revealed in new leak

We recently got our first look at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 series flagship phones. Now, a new leak has revealed the codename of the OnePlus 9 series, which is expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2021.

According to tipster Max J, who has a great track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks, the company's next flagship phone is codenamed Lemonade. However, this isn't the first time that the Lemonade codename has surfaced online. It was uncovered by XDA Developers Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman last month, along with codenames for the company's upcoming Nord phones.

Sadly, the leaker hasn't revealed any other information about the next OnePlus flagship. However, it is highly likely that the OnePlus 9 series will feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 875 chipset under the hood. In addition to improved performance, the phones are expected to come with upgraded cameras, faster charging speeds, and impressive high-refresh-rate screens as well.

Just like the OnePlus 8 series, we expect the OnePlus 9 series to include two models: OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. While the OnePlus 9 will be a value flagship like the OnePlus 8 and 8T, the OnePlus 9 Pro will take on top-of-the-line flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Since the OnePlus 8 series was introduced in April this year, there is a good chance that the OnePlus 9 series will debut sometime in April next year.