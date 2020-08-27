Despite ongoing world events, 2020 has still been a pretty great year for Android phones — and it's only going to get even better. Looking ahead towards the coming months, one of the releases we're most excited about is the OnePlus 8T. If you've been following OnePlus for a while, you know that it doesn't settle with just one major release per year. Instead, we're often treated to two — one in the first half of the year and another during the second half. We got the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro back in April, and likely around September/October, we should see their successors in the form of the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro. There's still a lot we don't know about the phones, but if you're looking for all of the latest available info, you've come to the right place. Without further ado, let's talk all things OnePlus 8T!

Never settle OnePlus 8 So good you don't have to wait for the 8T There's no doubt that the OnePlus 8T will be an excellent smartphone, but if you're in the market to buy right now, go ahead and get the OnePlus 8. It has incredible specs, a stunning design, and top-notch software. You get all of that at a pretty reasonable price, making the OnePlus 8 one of the best phones you can buy right now. From $699 at Amazon

When is the OnePlus 8T being released?

As noted above, OnePlus's "T" smartphones are typically launched later in the year. This gives the company some time for its first batch of phones to exist and draw an audience, while still getting out its latest hardware in time for the big holiday shopping season. For some perspective, here's when the past few T series phones have gone on sale in the U.S.: OnePlus 5T — November 21, 2017

OnePlus 6T — November 6, 2018

OnePlus 7T — October 18, 2019 We'd expect OnePlus to follow a similar pattern this year, with the OnePlus 8T being made available for purchase in either October or November. It may get pushed back a bit given production and manufacturing issues that have popped up as a result of the ongoing pandemic, similar to what happened with the OnePlus Nord. At this point, we'll just have to wait and see. How much will the OnePlus 8T cost?

Price is a big factor that comes into play with any phone-buying decision, and this is an area in which OnePlus has shifted a lot in recent years. Going back to those three phones mentioned above, here's how they're starting price tags compare (and have gone up) over the years: OnePlus 5T — $499

OnePlus 6T — $549

OnePlus 7T — $599 As you can see, we have a consistent $50 increase every single year. That would lead us to believe that the OnePlus 8T will cost $649, but the actual price will likely be much higher. Why? The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are two of the most expensive phones OnePlus has released to-date, starting at $699 and $899, respectively. Seeing as how the OnePlus 8T is going to be a better version of the OnePlus 8, that likely means a price tag around $749 or so. This is all guessing on our end, as no concrete rumors regarding the OnePlus 8T's price have been reported yet. As soon as they are, we'll let you know. How many OnePlus 8T models will there be?

If there's one big mystery surrounding the OnePlus 8T series, it's the question of how many models will be released. A OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro were created in 2019, but only the regular 7T came to the U.S. Prior to that, we had just a single model in all markets with the OnePlus 6T, 5T, and 3T. Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro did launch in the United States earlier this year, which leads us to believe that we could get an 8T and 8T Pro in the U.S. if OnePlus sticks with that two-model release cycle. That's what we think is most likely at this point in time, but it remains uncertain if the launch of the OnePlus Nord will alter those plans at all. Do we know what the OnePlus 8T looks like?

Another curveball we have to look forward to with the OnePlus 8T is its design. The "T" release sometimes focuses on a notable design shift, while other years it's about internal spec upgrades. The OnePlus 7T, for example, introduced the round camera housing and flat edges for the display — which we didn't see at all on the OnePlus 7 Pro. There was also the OnePlus 5T, which drastically reduced its bezels compared to the regular OnePlus 5. We've yet to see any leaked renders or hands-on photos of the OnePlus 8T, meaning we don't know if we'll be in store for another revamped design or not. It seems more than likely that it'll look very similar to the OnePlus 8 we currently have, though this early on, we can't say for sure one way or the other. What specs will the OnePlus 8T have?

Flagship specs are always a given for OnePlus phones, and for the OnePlus 8T, that shouldn't change one bit. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor will likely be at the heart of the phone, along with a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 90 or 120Hz AMOLED display should also be present, in addition to 5G connectivity. Triple rear cameras seem to be a given, as does a large battery and OnePlus's 30W wired charging. 30W wireless charging was introduced on the OnePlus 8 Pro, and we'd love for that to trickle down to the OnePlus 8T. Given that the OnePlus 8T is expected to launch so late in the year, it'd be great if it shipped with Android 11 right out of the box. The OnePlus 7T shipped with Android 10, so this seems to be a strong possibility. Is it still worth buying the OnePlus 8?

If you're interested in what the OnePlus 8T has to offer but need to buy a new phone right now, you should really consider picking up the OnePlus 8. Yes, it'll have a successor in just a few short months, but that doesn't mean it's not worth buying. In fact, it's one of the best Android phones you can get in 2020. Just about everything on the OnePlus 8 is kind of incredible. There's the 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, 4300 mAh battery, and three rear cameras that take really great photos. Add that together with a stunning design and OnePlus's excellent OxygenOS software, and you're in for a treat. OnePlus will keep updating the OnePlus 8 for years to come even when the 8T is a thing, so you can buy the phone with total confidence and know it'll continue to be one heck of a handset for a long time to come.