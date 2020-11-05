The ideal upgrade OnePlus 8T Showing its age OnePlus 6T The OnePlus 8T delivers the latest hardware you can buy today. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, has 5G connectivity, and you get a flat AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and insane 65W fast charging. Add the fact the phone runs Android 11 out of the box and you get a great overall package. $749 at Amazon Pros Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus releases a new flagship once every six months, but because its phones deliver some of the best hardware in the industry, they hold up just fine even after years of use. That's the case with the OnePlus 6T, which has aged well and is a reliable workhorse. That said, the OnePlus 8T comes with exciting upgrades in a lot of areas, so let's find out how the phones differ and whether you should make the switch.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 6T: Considerable upgrades in all key areas

The OnePlus 6T debuted two years ago, and is still going strong in 2020. The Snapdragon 845 chipset holds up just fine in day-to-day use, the phone is getting regular updates, and is set to make the switch to Android 11 in the coming months.

It's good to see OnePlus delivering a third platform update to the phone, and it means you can use your OnePlus 6T for longer. That said, if you're looking to upgrade to a new phone in 2020, the OnePlus 8T is the obvious choice.

The OnePlus 8T has a 120Hz AMOLED panel, faster internals, and 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 8T delivers everything you're looking for in an upgrade. The design has picked up a refresh, with the phone sporting considerably thinner bezels than the 6T. There's also new camera housing at the back that makes it look more premium.

The OnePlus 6T also looks great it in own right, and the Thunder Purple color option in particular is one of my favorite colorways in the last two years. OnePlus didn't radically change its design aesthetic, but the subtle changes to the 8T allow it to stand out.

But the biggest reason for upgrading to the 8T is the hardware on offer. The phone features a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen is one of the best you'll find on a phone today. The high refresh rate makes everything look smooth, and switching from the 60Hz panel on the 6T, there's an immediate difference.

Another factor that makes the OnePlus 8T one of the best Android phones on the market today is the internal hardware. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset and has 5G connectivity, and the base variant has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the U.S.

You're also getting much better cameras and the latest software on the OnePlus 8T.

My favorite feature on the OnePlus 8T is the 65W fast charging. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery, and Warp Charge 65 takes just 39 minutes to fully charge the battery. You get up to a 60% charge in just 15 minutes, and that means you'll never have to plug in your phone overnight.

In terms of software, the OnePlus 8T runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box, and is currently one of very few devices that lets you try out the latest version of Android. The 6T is also slated to pick up the Android 11 update, but it won't be rolling out to the device until next year.

And then there's the subject of cameras. It's fair to say that the cameras on the OnePlus 6T were strictly average at launch, and they haven't fared well in the last two years. This is where the OnePlus 8T has a considerable edge, with the 48MP primary camera delivering much better shots. There's also a 16MP wide-angle lens, and while you won't get much usage out of the 5MP macro and 2MP monochrome modules, the primary lens on the 8T is a considerable upgrade from the 6T.

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 6T: Specs OnePlus 8T OnePlus 6T Operating system Android 11

OxygenOS 11 Android 10

OxygenOS 10.5 Display 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

2400x1080 (20:9)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 5 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED, 2340x1080, (19.5:9)

DCI-P3

Gorilla Glass 6 Chipset Snapdragon 865

1 x 2.84GHz A77

3 x 2.42GHz A77

4 x 1.80GHz A55

Adreno 650

7nm Snapdragon 845

4 x 2.80GHz A76

4 x 1.80GHz A53

Adreno 630

10nm RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS2.1 MicroSD slot ❌ ❌ Rear camera 1 48MP (IMX586), 0.8um

f/1.75, OIS

4K at 30fps 16 MP, f/1.7

1.22um, OIS

PDAF Rear camera 2 16MP wide-angle, f/2.25

120-degree field-of-view 20MP, f/1.7 Rear camera 3 5MP macro, f/2.4 ❌ Rear camera 4 2MP monochrome, f/2.4 ❌ Front camera 16MP, f/2.4

1080p video, fixed focus 16MP, f/2.0

1080p video, fixed focus Connectivity 5G Sub-6, SA and NSA

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

AptX HD, NFC, A-GPS 4G

Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0

AptX, NFC, A-GPS Battery 4500mAh

Non-removable 3700mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 3.1

Warp Charge 65 (10V/6.5A) USB-C 2.0

20W Warp Charge Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Single speaker Water resistance ❌

Only on T-Mobile version ❌ Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (optical) Dimensions 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm

188g 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2mm

185g Colors Ultramarine Green, Lunar Silver Thunder Purple, Mirror Black, Midnight Black

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 6T: It's time to upgrade

If you've used the OnePlus 6T for the last two years and are looking to upgrade to a new phone with better cameras and 5G connectivity, the OnePlus 8T is the obvious choice.

The OnePlus 8T is the ideal upgrade for current 6T owners.

The design itself hasn't changed too much in the last two years, and the 8T will feel immediately familiar if you're switching from the 6T. But there are a lot of exciting upgrades on offer, with the 120Hz AMOLED panel in particular making a huge difference in day-to-day use.

Then there's the internal hardware, with the Snapdragon 865 chipset delivering 5G connectivity and rock-solid performance. The 65W fast charging is a fantastic addition, and it makes using the phone that much more interesting. The 8T misses out on wireless charging, but the fact that it takes just 39 minutes to fully charge the battery means it's not too big an omission.

And with Android 11 out of the box, the OnePlus 8T is running the latest software you'll find today. You'll also find a lot to like with the cameras on offer, and the 48MP lens at the back takes much better shots than the 16MP module on the 6T. All things considered, the OnePlus 8T is the ideal option if you're in the market for a new phone in 2020.

