The new king OnePlus 8 Pro Powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S20+ The OnePlus 8 Pro has everything you're looking for in a flagship in 2020. There's an incredible 120Hz AMOLED display backed by the latest hardware, 30W wired and wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and exciting upgrades to the cameras. Combine that with the fact that OxygenOS is the best skin on Android, and you get the phone to beat this year. $899 at OnePlus Pros Stunning 120Hz AMOLED display

Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G

Exciting new cameras

30W wireless charging

IP68 water resistance

Clean software with fast updates Cons No 3.5mm jack The Galaxy S20+ has all the ingredients to make a great phone. There's a 120Hz AMOLED panel, the latest internal hardware, great cameras, and all the extras you could ask for. The cameras, in particular, make the phone stand out, and while One UI 2.0 isn't quite on the same level as OxygenOS, Samsung has made a lot of positive changes in this area. $1,200 at Samsung Pros Smooth 120Hz AMOLED display

Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G

Excellent cameras

15W wireless charging

IP68 water resistance Cons Expensive

No 3.5mm jack

OnePlus is no stranger to making great phones, but it was primarily focused on the value category until last year. That obviously changed with the OnePlus 7 Pro and as good as that device was, it was missing out in a few years. OnePlus is now looking to make amends with the OnePlus 8 Pro, which thankfully does not have any omissions. So how does OnePlus' latest flagship fare against the might of Samsung? Let's find out.

The OnePlus 8 Pro gives you the same features as the S20+ for $300 less

OnePlus has been making phones with robust hardware for several years now, but the main issue with its devices in the past was that they didn't have all the extras that you'd normally find in a "true" flagship. Wireless charging and IP68 water resistance, in particular, were two notable omissions from last year's devices, and thankfully OnePlus has rectified that problem this year.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with an insane 30W fast charging standard that offers the same charging speeds as its wired system. You also get full IP68 water resistance, and there really isn't any major omission this time around, and that is a big deal.

With wireless charging and IP68 water resistance, the OnePlus 8 Pro has feature parity with the S20+.

Let's do a rundown of all the hardware on the OnePlus 8 Pro to give you an idea of what you're getting here. The phone has a massive 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 and has 5G connectivity, and you get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage on the base variant, with a 12GB/256GB option also available.

Then there are the extras; you get the same stereo sound configuration as last year, and the haptic feedback is one of the best on Android. Alert Slider continues to be a differentiator, and there's Bluetooth 5.1, AptX HD, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Basically, the OnePlus 8 Pro has all the features that you'll find on the S20+, but it also has better haptics and the Alert Slider. The best part is that you're paying $300 less for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Oh, and the color options on offer with the OnePlus 8 Pro are just gorgeous: the Glacial Green variant is one of the best designs the company has introduced to date, and there's also an Ultramarine Blue with an iridescent finish.

Let's talk about the Galaxy S20+ for a minute. Samsung made a lot of changes with this year's flagship, and one of those is the switch to a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung also made several tweaks to its cameras, but other than that, the phone shares the same fundamentals as last year.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has the same 120Hz refresh rate as the S20+ but at QHD+ resolution.

Although the S20+ also has an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, you can only use the higher refresh rate when you lower the screen resolution to FHD+. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro lets you use 120Hz at QHD+ resolution. Samsung suggested at the launch that it may unlock 120Hz at QHD+ later in the year, and it's clear that the manufacturer didn't do so at launch to conserve battery.

Both devices have similar batteries, with the OnePlus 8 Pro offering a 4510mAh unit while the S20+ has a 4500mAh battery. On the charging side of things, Samsung is offering 25W wired charging with 15W wireless charging and 9W reverse wireless charging, with the S20+ able to charge other devices wirelessly. The OnePlus 8 Pro has Warp Charge 30T that charges at 30W (5V/6A), and you also get Warp Charge 30 Wireless via a dedicated wireless charger. OnePlus is setting a new standard for wireless charging here, and there's no other consumer phone that can hit the wireless charging speeds touted by OnePlus.

The in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro is also clearly better than what Samsung is offering. Samsung is the only major player to use an ultrasonic module from Qualcomm, with the rest of the field using an optical solution. Samsung's ultrasonic reader takes longer and isn't as reliable.

OnePlus has a much better camera this time, but it still isn't quite as good as the S20+.

Another factor in OnePlus' favor is the software. OxygenOS continues to be the best Android skin, and while there aren't many new software features on the OnePlus 8 Pro, you do get a clean and uncluttered interface and the promise of quick updates. And while Samsung made a lot of positive changes with One UI over the last 12 months, it does not measure up to OxygenOS. Right now, OnePlus' user interface is the one to beat, and nothing else comes close.

That said, the S20+ isn't without its wins. The phone works on all 5G bands on all U.S. carriers, while OnePlus' option is limited to T-Mobile and Sprint. OnePlus is selling a Verizon version of the OnePlus 8 that has mmWave, but the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro will not work on the carrier. The same goes for AT&T; although the OnePlus 8 Pro has the requisite 5G bands, it hasn't been tested on the carrier, and as a result, you'll only see 4G connectivity.

And while OnePlus made huge gains in the field of imaging — with the OnePlus 8 Pro offering a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor — it still lacks in a few areas next to the S20+, particularly around HDR and night-time shots.

OnePlus 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20+ Operating system Android 10

OxygenOS 10 Android 10

One UI 2.0 Display 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED

3168x1440 (19.8:9)

HDR10+

3D Gorilla Glass 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED

3200x1440 (20:9)

HDR10+

Gorilla Glass 6 Chipset Snapdragon 865

1 x 2.84GHz A77

3 x 2.42GHz A77

4 x 1.80GHz A55

7nm Snapdragon 865

1 x 2.84GHz A77

3 x 2.42GHz A77

4 x 1.80GHz A55

7nm RAM 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB UFS3.0 128GB/512GB UFS3.0 MicroSD slot No Yes (Up to 1TB) Rear camera 1 48MP, f/1.78

1.12um, OIS

4K at 60fps 12MP f/1.8

1.8um, OIS

8K at 24fps

4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 8MP, f/2.4

1.0um, OIS, telephoto

3x hybrid zoom 64MP, f/2.0

0.8um, OIS, telephoto

3x optical zoom, 30x hybrid Rear camera 3 48MP, f/2.2

wide-angle, 119° FoV 12MP, f/2.2

1.4um, wide-angle Rear camera 4 5MP Color Filter ToF sensor Front camera 16MP, f/2.4

1080p video, fixed focus 10MP, f/2.2

4K video, autofocus Connectivity 5G NSA, Sub-6

Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1

NFC< AptX HD, A-GPS 5G NSA, Sub-6/mmWave

Wi-Fi 6 4x4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, AptX HD, A-GPS Audio USB-C

Stereo speakers USB-C

Stereo speakers Battery 4510mAh

Non-removable 4500mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C 3.1

Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)

Warp Charge 30 Wireless (20V/1.5A) USB-C PD 3.0

25W fast charging

15W wireless charging Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security In-display fingerprint (optical) In-display fingerprint (ultrasonic) Dimensions 165.3 x 74.3 x 8.5mm

199g 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm

186g Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black

Long-time Galaxy user? It's time to switch to OnePlus.

OnePlus has made steady gains over the last two years, and the OnePlus 8 Pro is its best showing yet. The phone ticks all the right boxes, and unlike previous generations, there are no glaring omissions here. You get 30W wireless charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED screen, and the latest silicon that Qualcomm has to offer.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the obvious choice here.

If you don't care about the limited 5G connectivity, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the obvious choice here. Sure, the camera may not be as good as the S20+ in low-light, but it is much better than what we've seen from the brand. And the best part is that you get a software experience that's unmatched on Android with OxygenOS.

Sure, at $900, the OnePlus 8 Pro is the costliest OnePlus phone by some margin. But you're also getting features worthy of that asking price, and you have to remember that the phone costs $300 less than the base variant of the Galaxy S20+.

