OnePlus 7 Pro vs. OnePlus 5: Should you upgrade?

Best answer: The OnePlus 5 has been around for over two years, and the hardware has held up incredibly well in that time. But the design is dated, and while OxygenOS is still fast and fluid on the device, it's unlikely to receive further platform updates. The OnePlus 7 Pro, meanwhile, offers a stunning new 90Hz display along with the latest hardware available today, making it the obvious upgrade pick.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a stunning display and much better camera

The OnePlus 5 debuted two years ago and was one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The hardware is still going strong in 2019, and with the phone picking up the Pie update earlier in the year you get access to most of the latest OxygenOS features. OnePlus has done a fantastic job over the years on the hardware front, with its devices holding up to scrutiny two years down the line. You definitely can't say that about most phones in this segment.

The one area where the device feels outdated is the design. With huge bezels at the top and bottom and a front-facing fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 5's design hasn't aged well. You only need to look at the phone next to the OnePlus 7 Pro to see how far we've come from a design standpoint in the last two years, with the introduction of the retractable camera module facilitating an all-screen form factor.

The all-screen design on the OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best you'll find in the market today.

As you can see from the photo above, the OnePlus 7 Pro has barely any bezels at the top or bottom, and the phone has a massive 6.67-inch display in a chassis that's just 8mm taller. The screen is not only larger, but you also get a higher-res Quad HD+ display with HDR10+ certification.

But the key upgrade when it comes to the screen is the 90Hz refresh rate, which makes all interactions silky smooth. The high refresh rate combined with the all-screen design and QHD+ panel means you're getting one of the best displays around — regardless of the price point.

OnePlus has even managed to integrate stereo sound into the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the earpiece that sits above the panel doubling up as a secondary speaker. Stereo sound and the lack of a cutout at the top of the display makes for an immersive experience when viewing videos or playing games on the device, and that 90Hz panel is just addictive to use for everyday tasks like web browsing or scrolling through social media.