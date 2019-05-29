Has it all OnePlus 7 Pro It's an iPhone iPhone XR The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the top Android phones on the market right now. It has all the makings of a proper flagship, including a gorgeous screen, powerful internals, and multiple rear cameras, while managing to come in at a price that's substantially less than a lot of the competition from Samsung and Apple. From $669 at OnePlus Pros Stunning AMOLED display

This is a fairly easy comparison. If you want to get the most for your money's worth, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the way to go. It has a better display, more modern design, incredible performance, and a software package that allows you to tweak and customize every little thing. With that said, if you have a few more dollars to spend and really value features like iMessage and Face ID, the iPhone XR is worth paying extra for.

You get more for your money with the OnePlus 7 Pro

Shot for shot, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a much better value proposition than Apple's iPhone XR. Just take a look at the spec list below. Despite the XR costing $80 more than the 7 Pro, OnePlus still manages to bring more to the table with a bigger/higher-quality display, considerably more RAM, larger base storage, three rear cameras instead of just one, and your choice of using a fingerprint sensor or face unlock to get into your phone.

Speaking of the display, let's talk a little bit about why the OnePlus 7 Pro's is so good.

Not only is it considerably larger and sharper with a better resolution, but it has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Compared to the 60Hz refresh rate on the iPhone XR, everything on the OnePlus 7 Pro looks much more fluid and buttery. It's something you have to see in person to really experience, and once you get used to it, you'll never want to go back to anything less.

That fluidity is also helped by the OnePlus 7 Pro's internals. The Snapdragon 855 is one of the fastest mobile processors available on the market right now, and while the base 6GB of RAM is already more than enough for most people, you can go all out and upgrade to 12GB if you really feel like it. Not only that, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone with UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage — allowing for much faster download and transfer times.

In regards to the OnePlus 7 Pro's imperfections, camera quality is good but doesn't do anything to totally wow. Battery life is also not as great as we'd expect from a massive 4,000 mAh unit, but the included 30W Warp Charge charger allows for a 50% charge in just 20 minutes.

OnePlus 7 Pro iPhone XR Operating System Android 9 Pie

OxygenOS iOS 12 Display 6.67-inch

3120 x 1440

19.5:9

90Hz

Fluid AMOLED 6.1-inch

1792 x 828

19.5:9

60Hz

Liquid Retina LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A12 Bionic RAM 6/8/12GB 3GB Storage 128/256GB 64/128/256GB Rear Camera 1 48MP main sensor

f/1.6 aperture

OIS

EIS 12MP wide angle sensor

f/1.8 aperture

OIS

EIS Rear Camera 2 8MP telephoto sensor

f/2.4 aperture

OIS

3x zoom ❌ Rear Camera 3 16MP ultra wide angle sensor

f/2.2 aperture

117° field of view ❌ Front Camera 16MP

f/2.0 aperture

EIS 7MP TrueDepth

f/2.2 aperture

EIS Security Optical in-screen fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Face ID Battery 4,000 mAh

30W fast charging Up to 25 hours of talk time

18W fast charging Water Resistance ❌ IP67 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Supported Networks AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon Dimensions 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm Weight 206g 194g Colors Mirror Gray

Nebula Blue

Almond ProductRED

Yellow

White

Coral

Black

Blue

Why you should still consider the iPhone XR

If all of that's true, why in the world should anyone buy the iPhone XR over the OnePlus 7 Pro? Apple's A12 Bionic processor is technically more impressive, battery life is better, Face ID is far superior to any other facial recognition system, and you get a proper IP rating for dust and water resistance, but the real answer is iOS.

Android is our operating system of choice here at AC, but there are a few big reasons why you may want to consider iOS over it.

iMessage, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, is available exclusively on it. If you don't have an iPhone, you can't use iMessage. For some people, especially those with a lot of friends and family that use iMessage, that could be reason enough on its own to go with the XR.

iOS has a couple of other advantages, too, such as AirDrop for easy file sharing between other Apple products, apps that are often higher-quality compared to their Android counterparts, and years of guaranteed software updates.

The value proposition offered by the iPhone XR isn't nearly as good compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro, but for some folks, it'll be the better fit.

