OnePlus 7 Pro's QHD+ display is certified for HDR10+

With the OnePlus 7 Pro launching just over a week from now, the company is starting to reveal more information about the flagship. We already know that the phone will have a QHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and OnePlus has detailed that the screen is certified for HDR10+. Calling it a "display of the future," the OnePlus 7 Pro joins a handful of flagships that offer HDR10+, and the company has partnered with Netflix and YouTube to stream HDR10 content on the device:
HDR10+ provides frame-by-frame adjustments for the optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source content. HDR10+ also produces 4000 nits of peak brightness, a massive increase of 3,000 nits compared to HDR10. Being an open format, it's license and royalty free and therefore easily adoptable by manufacturers and content producers with quality maintained through an HDR10+ certification and logo program.
The display on the device has already picked up an A+ rating from DisplayMate, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau noting that the panel will set a "benchmark for the smartphone industry:"
We are proud to have reached a cooperation with YouTube and Netflix to provide users with the ability to watch videos in HDR10, which will greatly enhance the viewing experience due to clearer details and higher dynamic range." "HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but also smartphone displays as well.
We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We're glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world.
Elsewhere, the OnePlus 7 Pro will have three cameras at the back with a 3x optical zoom lens, and a retractable selfie camera that creates an all-screen front. The phone is now up for pre-booking in India, and it is slated to retail for ₹49,999 ($725) in the country once it goes on sale next week. You'll have to shell out $749 in global markets to get your hands on the device.
