OnePlus owners, rejoice: the brand is ramping up quality of the vibrations motor on its OnePlus 7 Pro scheduled for an official announcement Tuesday. While many of the phone's features are aimed at swaying consumers away from their iPhones or other Android devices, this update comes in direct response to criticisms among OnePlus devotees who have lamented for years about the weakness and inconsistency of the brand's vibration tech.

"We are constantly listening to feedback from the community on what features and characteristics they would like to see implemented on OnePlus phones. Their feedback helps us focus on certain features," OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau told CNET in an interview.

To power these more intense and precise vibrations, the OnePlus 7 Pro needed a larger motor than past models. The brand claims this new engine is 200% stronger than previous iterations.