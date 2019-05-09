OnePlus owners, rejoice: the brand is ramping up quality of the vibrations motor on its OnePlus 7 Pro scheduled for an official announcement Tuesday. While many of the phone's features are aimed at swaying consumers away from their iPhones or other Android devices, this update comes in direct response to criticisms among OnePlus devotees who have lamented for years about the weakness and inconsistency of the brand's vibration tech.
"We are constantly listening to feedback from the community on what features and characteristics they would like to see implemented on OnePlus phones. Their feedback helps us focus on certain features," OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau told CNET in an interview.
To power these more intense and precise vibrations, the OnePlus 7 Pro needed a larger motor than past models. The brand claims this new engine is 200% stronger than previous iterations.
"Our team had to rethink the internal design of the OnePlus 7 Pro, to fit inside the body without increasing the thickness of the device, which could lead to a less ergonomic feel," Lau told CNET. "At the same time, we had to ensure that the haptic motor was in the right position so that the haptics would be strong, yet even across the device."
The phone also has three customizable vibration settings for notifications: "light," "medium," and "strong." The motor's vibration pattern has an additional six settings, and users can "tune the vibration" to tailor how the keyboard feels while typing.
Along with a more powerful motor, users can expect features such as three rear cameras, a pop-up selfie camera, and one of the highest refresh rates on any phone currently on the market with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Given the brand's pricing patterns over the last few generations, estimates place the 8GB/256GB version to be priced around $749 with a 12GB/256GB version around $819.
One thing it won't have, though, is a water resistance rating, so getting this new phone wet will be at your own risk.
Never Settle
OnePlus 6T
Best bang for the buck
OnePlus has always been in the business of giving you the most for your money, and even as prices rise, it still delivers on that. The OnePlus 6T combines striking design, high-end specs, and a clean software package ensuring you get one of the best experiences on Android without feeling the pain in your wallet.