The OnePlus 5 makes its debut in India, and you can pick one up starting today.

India is a key market for OnePlus, and just two days after unveiled its latest flagship, the company is launching the device in the country. To say that the OnePlus 5 was highly anticipated would be an understatement — the OnePlus 3 and 3T did remarkably well in India, leading to heightened expectations from OnePlus' 2017 flagship.

At a media event in Mumbai, OnePlus finally dished out all the details regarding the OnePlus 5 in India. Like previous years, the phone will be offered exclusively on Amazon, and there are two variants available — a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage that will be available for ₹32,999, and a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for ₹37,999.

Aside from the memory and storage, the two models are identical when it comes to the hardware. Let's take a look at what's on offer with the OnePlus 5.

What are the specs?

OnePlus has made spec superiority one of its core tenets — the brand after all caters to enthusiasts primarily, and as such including the latest and greatest hardware available is a minimum requirement. With the OnePlus 5, the brand doesn't disappoint. The handset is one of the first to offer the Snapdragon 835 in India, and from a hardware standpoint, it gets everything right.

Category Spec Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.5-inch AMOLED, 1920x1080 (401 ppi)

Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Octa-core 2.45GHz GPU Adreno 540 RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.1 Expandable No Battery 3300mAh Charging USB-C

Dash Charge Water resistance No Rear Camera 1 16MP (IMX398), f/1.7, 1.12-micron pixels, EIS

Dual LED flash, 4K 30 fps/720p 120 fps video Rear Camera 2 20MP (IMX350), f/2.6, 1-micron pixels Front Camera 16MP (IMX371), f/2.0, 1-micron pixels, EIS

1080p 30 fps video Connectivity LTE 3xCA, 256QAM, Cat 12

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, dual band, 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0, aptX HD

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NFC

USB 2.0, USB OTG Security One-touch fingerprint sensor SIM Dual Nano SIM Network FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/66

TDD-LTE: Band 38/39/40/41

HSPA: Band 1/2/4/5/8

TD-SCDMA: Band 34/39

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

CDMA: BC0 Dimensions 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm

153 g Colors Slate Grey, Midnight Black

Where can I read more?

Right here! You should start off with our extensive review:

Once again, OnePlus has delivered a phone that manages to offer a high-end experience, while also feeling like a great value for the money. The OnePlus 5 may have only brought predictable upgrades from its predecessor, but that's more than enough to make this a great phone and a great buy.

Interested in seeing how the OnePlus 5 differs from its predecessors? Take a look at the specs comparison between the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 and 3T. If you've settled on the OnePlus 5, there's the small matter of figuring out what version to get.

Unlike previous generations, the OnePlus 5 is offered as a single global SKU with 34 global LTE bands. That means that the model going up for sale in India is the same variant that is available in the U.S., UK, and other countries. Offering a single SKU makes it easier for OnePlus to roll out updates. A cool feature that's coming to the Indian unit is built-in integration for Paytm, allowing you to transfer money using the digital wallet with ease.

When and where can I buy one?

The OnePlus 5 will be available exclusively on Amazon India. Sales kick off from later today, June 22, at 4:30 p.m., and if you live in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, or Bangalore, you can walk into a pop-up store and get your hands on the device.

Amazon is also offering a slew of launch-say offers, including ₹1,500 Amazon Pay cashback, device insurance, credit towards Kindle e-books, extra data for Vodafone customers, and more. Hit up the link below to take a look.

What do you guys think of the OnePlus 5?

See at Amazon India