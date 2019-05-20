We first got a glimpse of Samsung's One UI on wearables with the launch of the Galaxy Watch Active. Now, the One UI update is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3, and Gear Sport.

Just as with the One UI update on Samsung's phones, the watch update brings a lot of changes, including a refreshed user interface and some new features. According to Samsung, the new One UI interface on your smartwatch will be cleaner and more simplified. The new design is supposed to help remove distractions and clutter while making the watch easier to navigate. It will also improve usability while making things easier to read.

Along with the updated interface comes some new advanced settings, including enabling or disabling touch to wake-up, controlling the frequency and timing of Daily briefing updates, and turning Goodnight mode on or off.

The revamped UI also includes new animations for achievements and improved health and fitness tracking. From now on when you launch Samsung Health, it will display the Daily Activities screen providing you with your calories, movement, and workout counts at a glance.

Tracking your workouts is also quicker and easier now with access from the widget and the Samsung Health app, it even includes a new feature for tracking outdoor swimming.

Of course, the most important highlight from the update is improved battery optimizations. With the new update, your watch will now automatically close background apps to save battery as well as modify settings that may affect your battery life.

The One UI update is available starting today and can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.