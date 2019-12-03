Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi today posted several images on Weibo (via XDA Developers ) teasing the upcoming K30. As confirmed by the company already, the Redmi K30 will be a 5G-enabled smartphone with dual-mode 5G support. While live images of the device had been leaked recently, the official teasers give us our first clear look at the phone's design.

As you can see in the images above, the Redmi K30 will have four cameras on the back, all housed within a large circle. Below the camera module, we find a dual-LED flash as well. On the side of the phone will be a fingerprint sensor, embedded inside the power button. This is certainly a surprise, as the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro both feature optical in-display fingerprint sensors. Moving on to the front, we find a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout with two selfie cameras.

While the official teasers have given us a clear look at the phone's design, Redmi hasn't revealed the key tech specs of the smartphone yet. Rumors suggest the Redmi K30 will be powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset, while the Redmi K30 Pro, which is tipped to arrive early next year, will apparently have a Snapdragon 855+ under the hood.

In the camera department, the Redmi K30 is expected to feature a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The fourth sensor on the back of the phone will likely be a depth sensor for portrait shots.

