The world of virtual reality gaming is growing larger, with the Oculus Quest 2 being arguably the most popular and easiest way to explore VR. However, whether you're looking to play some of the best games the Oculus Quest 2 has to offer, or just looking to explore the wider world of VR, you're in for a great experience. However, it may be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of games to choose from, so we've collected some of the biggest unreleased Oculus Quest 2 games slated to release for the platform in the coming months.

Ultrawings 2

Ultrawings is an aerial-themed, open-world game that allows players to take to the skies in a variety of aircrafts. While not as realistic as something like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Ultrawings 2 will seat players inside the cockpit of a plane, and task them with controller the intricate details of turning, landing, and making various maneuvers in the air. The sequel to Ultrawings will also feature new combat missions, allowing players to take part in dogfights for the first time in the series. Release date: February 3, 2022 Green Hell VR

Green Hell VR is an "open-world survival experience" that is set in the Amazon rainforest. This version is based on the successful PC game Green Hell, and focuses on players being left alone in the jungle with no food or equipment. In the game, players will have to learn real-life survival techniques in order to keep themselves going, including taking down trees for shelter, building fires, and more. Of course, no survival game would be complete without threats to you, and Green Hell comes equipped with them in the form of various tribes filled with warriors who will be on the lookout for you as you try to survive. Release date: Q1 2022 Cities: VR