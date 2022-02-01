The world of virtual reality gaming is growing larger, with the Oculus Quest 2 being arguably the most popular and easiest way to explore VR. However, whether you're looking to play some of the best games the Oculus Quest 2 has to offer, or just looking to explore the wider world of VR, you're in for a great experience.
However, it may be easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer amount of games to choose from, so we've collected some of the biggest unreleased Oculus Quest 2 games slated to release for the platform in the coming months.
Ultrawings 2
Ultrawings is an aerial-themed, open-world game that allows players to take to the skies in a variety of aircrafts. While not as realistic as something like Microsoft Flight Simulator, Ultrawings 2 will seat players inside the cockpit of a plane, and task them with controller the intricate details of turning, landing, and making various maneuvers in the air.
The sequel to Ultrawings will also feature new combat missions, allowing players to take part in dogfights for the first time in the series.
Release date: February 3, 2022
Green Hell VR
Green Hell VR is an "open-world survival experience" that is set in the Amazon rainforest. This version is based on the successful PC game Green Hell, and focuses on players being left alone in the jungle with no food or equipment. In the game, players will have to learn real-life survival techniques in order to keep themselves going, including taking down trees for shelter, building fires, and more.
Of course, no survival game would be complete without threats to you, and Green Hell comes equipped with them in the form of various tribes filled with warriors who will be on the lookout for you as you try to survive.
Release date: Q1 2022
Cities: VR
Cities: VR is a city-building and management game made just for virtual reality players. An adapatation of the incredibly popular Cities: Skylines, the game acts much like other city-building games, allowing players to build up your base of operations and the surrounding neighborhood. You'll also be able to handle everything from the various services your city will offer, to the economics of the growing landscape.
To better utilize VR devices like the Quest 2, Cities: VR will feature tactile feedback from the Oculus' Touch controllers, as well as a palette of tools that will pop up to make building your city much easier.
The Last Clockwinder
Not too much is known about The Last Clockwinder, but the game is described as a "VR automation game about building clockwork contraptions out of your own clones." According to the plot description, your aim is to repair an ancient clocktower that is built into the truck of a gigantic tree. Along the way, you'll use your own handmade creations to grow plants, harvest resources, and do more en route to saving the day.
Judging by the visual style of the game, The Last Clockwinder will be packed with fantastical characters and designs. A release date for the game hasn't been fully confirmed, however, so fans will just have to keep an eye out as we get closer to the summer.
Which VR game are you looking forward to playing?
Though releases have slowed down with the pandemic, there are still several exciting games for the Oculus Quest 2 in our future, like After the Fall and Song in the Smoke. After the Fall is one of those games that promises to push the VR genre forward and show us what is possible in a VR world, and with a unique take on the post-apocalyptic world, too. These still have a general release date from 2021 and haven't been updated for the new year, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.
Even if the game you're looking forward to doesn't have a release date, there are still many other great Oculus Quest 2 games to check out. The recently-released Zenith, for example, is an MMO that is already seeing a lot of success.
