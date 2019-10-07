It's time for some patching, and not the pumpkin kind.

Google has released the October 2019 Android Security Bulletin and associated patches, which means an update is now being served to all the Pixel phones. This patch, like the ones before it, contains all the general security-related fixes for Android itself and we see updates for the Media Framework, several System-level patches, a high priority kernel patch, and contributions from Qualcomm that directly affect phones using its hardware.

We also see the patch for a nasty 0-day vulnerability included, but since it wasn't assigned a CEV we're not quite sure which one it is. We do know Google said it would be addressed in the October 2019 patch, so we're calling it fixed.

If you have a Pixel phone expect an OTA update in short order with some extra Pixel-specific changes and quality of life improvements. Included are updates that improve Wi-Fi and system stability, a fix for a rare boot loop when using certain system locales, some notification improvements — including a fix for missing notifications when using the Pixel Stand — and a change that makes gesture navigation more stable.

If you are the type who likes taking things into your own hands, images and relevant files are available at the Android Developer site that you can flash to your Pixel with no waiting.