NVIDIA Shield — which remains the only Android TV box you should buy — just keeps getting better and better. Never mind the fact that it's more than four years old — ancient by today's tech standards. (Also never mind that there may finally be an updated version waiting in the wings.) Today the Tegra X1-powered system becomes first Android TV box to be updated to Android 9.0 Pie.

As is the usual case, the "NVIDIA Shield Experience" version is number doesn't quite match up, but don't let that bother you any. Update 8.0 has a lot going on.