What you need to know
- Chinese smartphone brand Nubia has teased a phone with a color-changing rear glass panel.
- The device will utilize electrochromic glass to achieve the color-changing effect.
- Vivo and OnePlus are also expected to launch phones with electrochromic glass next year.
ZTE's Nubia sub-brand could soon launch its first phone with a color-changing rear glass panel. The company today posted a video on Weibo, teasing the upcoming phone.
Similar to the OnePlus Concept One showcased at CES earlier this year, the upcoming Nubia phone will use electrochromic glass, which can quickly switch from opaque to transparent to achieve the color-changing effect. As can be seen in the video below, the phone has two transparent strips on the back, which show off its internals. However, users can choose to hide the internals of the device with the touch of a button.
While Nubia hasn't shared any details yet, the design of the device suggests it could be a successor to the RedMagic 5S gaming phone launched in July this year. We expect the next Nubia gaming phone to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and a few other major upgrades. Its main rival will be the ASUS ROG Phone 3 successor, which could launch a lot sooner than expected.
Nubia isn't the only Android OEM that is working on the technology. Vivo showcased its color-changing concept phone in September this year. Unlike the Nubia phone, which can only switch between transparent and opaque, Vivo's concept phone could switch between blue and silver colorways at the touch of a button.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review in progress: Cyberpunk 2077 is full of contradictions
Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious game, but it's filled with dissonant details and has been plagued with real-world controversy. It runs well on the PS5 though.
Stadia might be the best way for you to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now
Stadia's version of Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying surprise success right now due to high PC requirements, lackluster previous generation performance, and hard-to-find new consoles. For many gamers, Google's cloud platform may be the best way to play the game.
Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris
Google once again comes under fire for how it handles an outspoken employee. This time it was someone who was working on corporate ethics and maybe Google should have listened instead.
Protect your Google Pixel 4a with these heavy duty cases
The Pixel 4a offers great performance in a petite frame, making it the perfect phone to slide into a heavy-duty case without making it too large for your grip. Here are the best Pixel 4a cases that will help it survive large falls and scratches.