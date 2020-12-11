ZTE's Nubia sub-brand could soon launch its first phone with a color-changing rear glass panel. The company today posted a video on Weibo, teasing the upcoming phone.

Similar to the OnePlus Concept One showcased at CES earlier this year, the upcoming Nubia phone will use electrochromic glass, which can quickly switch from opaque to transparent to achieve the color-changing effect. As can be seen in the video below, the phone has two transparent strips on the back, which show off its internals. However, users can choose to hide the internals of the device with the touch of a button.