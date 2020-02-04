Nubia Red Magic 3S reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj/Android Central

Nubia President and Ni Fei recently hinted that the company's upcoming Red Magic 5G gaming phone will support 80W charging speeds. In a series of new posts on Weibo, Fei has revealed a few more details regarding the upcoming flagship gaming phone.

As per Fei's latest posts, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will use a new "air-cooled turbo fast charge" solution to achieve faster charging times. While no details have been revealed yet, Fei did say that the phone will come with a built-in fan, perhaps similar to the one inside the Nubia Red Magic 3S.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Camera SampleSource: Ni Fei on Weibo

Nubia's next flagship is also likely to be among the first phones to come with 16GB of RAM. However, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro, the base variant of the Red Magic 5G is likely to come equipped with 12GB of RAM instead. Fei has also shared a camera sample on Weibo, which suggests the upcoming phone could offer significantly improved imaging capabilities compared to its predecessor. Rumors suggest the Red Magic 5G will feature a triple-camera setup at the back, with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.

