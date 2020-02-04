Nubia President and Ni Fei recently hinted that the company's upcoming Red Magic 5G gaming phone will support 80W charging speeds. In a series of new posts on Weibo, Fei has revealed a few more details regarding the upcoming flagship gaming phone.

As per Fei's latest posts, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will use a new "air-cooled turbo fast charge" solution to achieve faster charging times. While no details have been revealed yet, Fei did say that the phone will come with a built-in fan, perhaps similar to the one inside the Nubia Red Magic 3S.