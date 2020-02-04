What you need to know
- Nubia President Ni Fei has hinted on Weibo that the company's upcoming Red Magic 5G gaming phone will feature 16GB of RAM.
- In addition to a whopping 16GB of RAM, the phone will also come with a new "air-cooled fast charging solution."
- The Nubia Red Magic 5G is expected to be the first phone to support 80W wired fast charging.
Nubia President and Ni Fei recently hinted that the company's upcoming Red Magic 5G gaming phone will support 80W charging speeds. In a series of new posts on Weibo, Fei has revealed a few more details regarding the upcoming flagship gaming phone.
As per Fei's latest posts, the Nubia Red Magic 5G will use a new "air-cooled turbo fast charge" solution to achieve faster charging times. While no details have been revealed yet, Fei did say that the phone will come with a built-in fan, perhaps similar to the one inside the Nubia Red Magic 3S.
Nubia's next flagship is also likely to be among the first phones to come with 16GB of RAM. However, just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro, the base variant of the Red Magic 5G is likely to come equipped with 12GB of RAM instead. Fei has also shared a camera sample on Weibo, which suggests the upcoming phone could offer significantly improved imaging capabilities compared to its predecessor. Rumors suggest the Red Magic 5G will feature a triple-camera setup at the back, with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.
Nubia Red Magic 3S
If you are in the market for a powerful new gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S is one of the best options currently available. The gaming smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 855+ chipset with active and liquid cooling, ensuring smooth performance at all times. It is also equipped with a 90Hz AMOLED display, gaming triggers, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
