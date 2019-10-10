The Nubia Red Magic 3s, which made its debut in China last month, will finally be launched globally next week. Nubia has now confirmed (via GSMArena) that the gaming smartphone will be available for purchase from redmagic.gg in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Macao, Israel, and the UK starting October 16.

The 8GB + 128GB version of the Red Magic 3s will cost $479 in the U.S., £419 in the UK, and €479 in markets across Europe. It will be available in two colors: Eclipse Black or Mecha Silver. The 12GB + 512GB version of the gaming smartphone, on the other hand, will only be offered in Cyber Shade. It will cost $599 in the U.S., £529 in the UK, and €599 in Europe.

Nubia is also offering early bird rewards to the "first 100 players." The company will offer a $100 reward card to the first 100 people who purchase the Red Magic 3s. Additionally, the first 20 customers will get a free Pro handle.

Nubia Red Magic 3s is the company's first gaming smartphone to run on the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The gaming smartphone has a unique cooling solution that combines active liquid-cooling with a turbo fan. Some of the other key highlights include a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, built-in shoulder triggers, stereo speakers with DTS:X, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.