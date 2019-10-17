ZTE sub-brand Nubia had announced the global rollout of its Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone earlier this week. Just days later, the company has launched the phone in India. The Red Magic 3S is a minor upgrade over the Red Magic 3 that was launched in April this year.

The Nubia Red Magic 3S will be available in two versions in the Indian market. Nubia will be selling the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for ₹35,999 ($505), while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for ₹47,999 ($674). Both the versions will only be sold via Flipkart in the country, starting from October 21.

Nubia's latest gaming smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, which offers 15% faster graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 855 powering the Red Magic 3. To ensure the phone doesn't throttle even during extended gaming sessions, it boasts a unique fan-powered liquid cooling system.

In addition to running on Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor, the Nubia Red Magic 3S also comes with a smooth 6.65-inch 90Hz HDR AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 240Hz touch response rate.

At the back is a single 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor with support for 8K video capture. It also features a 16MP selfie camera, dual stereo speakers, a Red Magic RGB strip, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.