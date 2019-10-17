What you need to know
- Nubia's gamer-centric Red Magic 3S has been launched in India.
- The smartphone will be going on sale in the country from October 21 for a starting price of ₹35,999 ($505).
- Nubia had announced the gaming smartphone in China last month.
ZTE sub-brand Nubia had announced the global rollout of its Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone earlier this week. Just days later, the company has launched the phone in India. The Red Magic 3S is a minor upgrade over the Red Magic 3 that was launched in April this year.
The Nubia Red Magic 3S will be available in two versions in the Indian market. Nubia will be selling the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage for ₹35,999 ($505), while the 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for ₹47,999 ($674). Both the versions will only be sold via Flipkart in the country, starting from October 21.
Nubia's latest gaming smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, which offers 15% faster graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 855 powering the Red Magic 3. To ensure the phone doesn't throttle even during extended gaming sessions, it boasts a unique fan-powered liquid cooling system.
In addition to running on Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor, the Nubia Red Magic 3S also comes with a smooth 6.65-inch 90Hz HDR AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 240Hz touch response rate.
At the back is a single 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor with support for 8K video capture. It also features a 16MP selfie camera, dual stereo speakers, a Red Magic RGB strip, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Nubia Red Magic 3S
Nubia Red Magic 3S is a highly impressive flagship gaming smartphone that runs on a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and has a 90Hz AMOLED display with a claimed 40.02ms response time for a brilliant gaming experience. You won't have to worry about battery life while gaming, as the phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. It also includes built-in capacitive triggers for FPS and racing games, an RGB light strip at the back with 16.8 million color options, and stereo speakers with DTS:X.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.