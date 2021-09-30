In early 2020, contributing editor Russell Holly tried out Nreal Light smart glasses and called them "the first set of Mixed Reality glasses actually worth buying." With them, you could use virtually any Android app in holographic form around your living room, or play 3D-native games on a tabletop. It wasn't perfect: it had to be tethered to your phone via USB-C, its field of view (FOV) was narrow, and its cameras were very blatantly visible — but it was a promising tool.

Now, Nreal is pushing out a new pair of AR sunglasses: the Nreal Air, which resolves some of its predecessor's aforementioned flaws. First and foremost, it looks and weighs much more like a regular pair of sunglasses that you could comfortably wear outside.

You might not think that's a big deal. After all, smart sunglasses like the Razer Anzu and Echo Frames look stylish enough. But these focus entirely on audio and smart assistants; there's no need to house a camera or fancy projection tech.

Most proper AR glasses are the size of the Hololens, which you wouldn't wear into a grocery store or to the beach. These are certainly heavier than regular glasses, but not uncomfortably so. They have "elastic temples that tightly hug the head" so they won't slip, and the "occlusive" lenses disguise the camera so it won't make people uncomfortable. You can even tilt the lenses into three separate positions to ensure the best viewing angle for apps.