One of the smartest things you can do for yourself — at least when it comes to your digital life — is to start using proper universal two factor hardware keys. (We call 'em U2F in the biz.) Those are the little USB keys you use in conjunction with your password to prove that you — and not some black-hoodied hacker somewhere — are in fact the one seeking access to your accounts.

Teaching folks to use newer, stronger security methods is hard. Actually including them with your products would go a long way.

There are a few problems with U2F keys, though. First is that nobody likes having to jump through a new security hoop, especially if all you're trying to do is just get into your damn Facebook account. (Never mind that one of the other smartest things you can do for yourself is to delete your Facebook account, but that's another column for another time.)

And physical hardware keys have the added complication of needing to be accessible to you when you need them, as opposed to, say, your phone, which you're more likely to have on you at all times. That's by design, of course, and now is a good time to mention that using two-factor authentication on your phone is better than not, and certainly pretty convenient — but a U2F key is even more secure than that.

One more problem is that there's no single U2F key that's perfect for everyone, thanks to the mishmash of connection standards. Maybe you can get away with only using a USB-C hardware key, but many more folks are going to find themselves in a mix of USB-A and Lightning and USB-C and maybe Bluetooth. But we're getting closer, especially now that USB-C is growing more prevalent as a standard, with really just the iPhone as the last holdout.

So that makes this a pretty good time to declare the following: Google should include a USB-C Titan Key with every new purchase of a device baring the "Pixel" name.

That means Pixelbooks. That means Pixel phones. And, well, OK. That's it.