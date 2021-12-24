What you need to know
- HMD Global's Nokia X20 has started receiving the stable Android 12 update.
- Nokia X20 is only the second phone from HMD Global to get Android 12.
- The update will be rolling out to users in waves.
Earlier this month, HMD Global started rolling out the stable Android 12 update to the Nokia X20. The Finnish smartphone maker has now released the update for the Nokia X10, which was announced alongside the X20 in April this year.
The update arrives as build version V2.230 and weighs in at 2.19GB in size (via NokiaPowerUser). According to the official update announcement post on Nokia's Community forums, the update will be dispatched in waves. In the first wave, the update will reach Nokia X10 users in the following markets by December 26:
- Albania
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Italy
- Jordan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macedonia
- Moldovo
- Montenegro
- Netherlands (Tele 2, VF, T-Mobile)
- Norway
- Oman
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
- UAE
As you'd expect, the update brings a number of new features — including conversation widgets, accessibility improvements, and a privacy dashboard. It also introduces a new Private Compute Core, which is a secure mobile environment that is isolated from the rest of the OS and your apps. Additionally, the update includes the November 2021 Android security patch.
Just like some of HMD Global's best Android phones, the Nokia X10 is promised to get three years of Android OS updates. Since the phone launched with Android 11 out of the box, Android 12 is only the first of three major updates that the phone will receive.
