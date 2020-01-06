The Nokia 6.1 Plus at an angle Source: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central

  • Nokia is now rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.
  • The update brings features like dark mode, gestures, and an overhauled permissions system.
  • The company has delivered updates to models like the 8.1 and 7.1 in recent weeks.

Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus. With this update, the firm is bringing Google's features like the much-requested dark mode, full-screen gestures, Project Mainline, and an overhauled permissions system to the older device. This comes just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.

Nokia is expected to update the much-loved Nokia 7 Plus and 6.1 next. It will also bring the updates to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 in early Q1 2020.

Nokia has been really good with sticking to its Android 10 update roadmap. Updates have generally hit phones when Nokia says they would, and there have been few reports of widespread bugs.

On to the next round, as they say.

