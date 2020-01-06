Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus . With this update, the firm is bringing Google's features like the much-requested dark mode, full-screen gestures, Project Mainline, and an overhauled permissions system to the older device. This comes just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.

Nokia 6.1 Plus users, you ready? Your phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update . Tap into your smartphone’s upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Have you already upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!👇 https://t.co/KHlUcTyy76 pic.twitter.com/7KC9wSOb2V

Nokia is expected to update the much-loved Nokia 7 Plus and 6.1 next. It will also bring the updates to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 in early Q1 2020.

Nokia has been really good with sticking to its Android 10 update roadmap. Updates have generally hit phones when Nokia says they would, and there have been few reports of widespread bugs.

On to the next round, as they say.