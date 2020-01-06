What you need to know
- Nokia is now rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.
- The update brings features like dark mode, gestures, and an overhauled permissions system.
- The company has delivered updates to models like the 8.1 and 7.1 in recent weeks.
Nokia is now rolling out the Android 10 update to the 2018 Nokia 6.1 Plus. With this update, the firm is bringing Google's features like the much-requested dark mode, full-screen gestures, Project Mainline, and an overhauled permissions system to the older device. This comes just weeks after the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and the Nokia 9 PureView were updated to Android 10 in rapid succession.
Nokia 6.1 Plus users, you ready? Your phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update . Tap into your smartphone’s upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Have you already upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!👇https://t.co/KHlUcTyy76 pic.twitter.com/7KC9wSOb2V— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 6, 2020
Nokia is expected to update the much-loved Nokia 7 Plus and 6.1 next. It will also bring the updates to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 in early Q1 2020.
Nokia has been really good with sticking to its Android 10 update roadmap. Updates have generally hit phones when Nokia says they would, and there have been few reports of widespread bugs.
On to the next round, as they say.
An improved model
Nokia 6.2
Noble successor
The Nokia 6.2 slims down the 6.1 Plus' notch and slaps on an additional camera. Its design is also much improved, making for a better overall package.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Expand the storage on your Moto G7 with these microSD cards
The prices for quality microSD cards continue to fall — meaning there's no better time to buy some extra storage for your Moto G7!