Earlier this year, HMD Global-owned Nokia made its U.S. carrier debut with the Nokia 3.1 Plus for Cricket Wireless. Now, the company's expanding with its first device for AT&T Prepaid and another Nokia option for Cricket customers.

The Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C are launching on AT&T Prepaid and Cricket and feature the same specs across the board — the only difference being that the A is for AT&T and the C will be offered at Cricket.

On the Nokia 3.1 A and C, you'll find a 5.45-inch IPS screen with a narrow 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phones is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 429 processor, along with 32GB of storage that can be used for saving your apps, games, etc.

Other spec highlights include Android 9 Pie out of the box, an 8MP autofocus rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and a durable design we've come to expect from Nokia handsets.

If you're interested, the Nokia 3.1 A is launching on AT&T Prepaid on June 10 and will be available at "select" Walmart stores. As for the Nokia 3.1 C, it'll be offered at Cricket stores and on the company's website beginning June 14. Pricing information is still unknown, with Nokia saying it'll be made available when the phones are released.

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: A rock solid entry in Cricket's budget lineup