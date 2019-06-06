What you need to know

The Nokia 2.2 is powered by a Helio A22 chipset and runs Android One.

The device will be available for ₹6,999 initially, going up to ₹7,699 from July 1.

Like all HMD phones, you get two platform updates and three years of security updates.

HMD Global has seen a lot of momentum in the budget segment in markets like India, and the brand is continuing its push in this category with the launch of the Nokia 2.2. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio A22 chipset, and comes with a 5.71-inch 720p display with a waterdrop cutout.

You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button, Category 4 LTE modem, 13MP f/2.2 camera at the back, 5MP shooter up front, MicroSD slot, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3000mAh battery. There's even a software-based face unlock, and the phone runs Android One out of the box. In fact, with prices starting at just ₹6,999, the Nokia 2.2 is the most affordable Android One device in the market today.

As is the case with the rest of HMD's portfolio, the Nokia 2.2 comes with guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and two platform updates, with the brand stating that the device is ready for Android Q. That's a big deal considering the segment HMD is targeting with the device, with a majority of phones in this category barely getting one platform update.

The Nokia 2.2 is available for ₹6,999 ($100) for the variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and there's a 3GB/32GB model that'll be available for ₹7,999 ($115). HMD says that this is an introductory price that will be valid until the end of June, following which the 2GB/16GB edition will cost ₹7,699 ($110) and the 3GB/32GB model will go for ₹8,699 ($125). The phone will go up for sale starting June 11, and right now there's no word on whether it will be making its way to other markets.