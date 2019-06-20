This weekend, I brought the Nokia 4.2 to Hollywood Studios with me while spending the weekend with my twin and cousin. When my twin saw the naked Nokia, she immediately asked, "You don't have a case for that?" "No, I'm literally sending this off to a coworker the day I'm done reviewing it." "Isn't that dangerous, though?" Her confusion made sense: I've bought cases for just about every phone I've been sent by Android Central, and it felt foreign to carry a phone around the parks — in sweaty hands and sweatier pockets — without the grip and drop protection of a case. Cases are a foregone conclusion for flagship phones like a Galaxy S10 and a OnePlus 7 Pro, but even for a $189 phone like the Nokia 4.2, cases are all but necessary thanks to a confluence of design trends and the simple need to protect the most important device in most users' lives.

Smartphones have never really reached the legendary durability of the old Nokia 3310 and Moto DynaTac bricks — unless you count specialized rugged phones like the CAT S61 — but as more and more phones migrate to glass backs, curved screens, and thinner profiles, they get more unruly to hold and easier to break. This extends beyond premium phones to even mid-range phones like the Moto G7, which has a sculpted Gorilla Glass 3 back. Even budget phones with polycarbonate backs — like the Nokia 4.2 — are being designed to feel and act like glass: shiny and slippery.

It's a recipe for disaster, and once you've bought the phone, the only answer is a case. This isn't helped by the fact that 6-inch phones are now the norm rather than the super-sized oddity. While some phones are still chasing after the pursuit of a lighter phone, most phones instead are trying to fit in more screen and more battery without adding width, which has led to devices like the 206g OnePlus 7 Pro, which is heavy, tall, and glass-backed. That phone is so desperately in need of protection, it comes with a case in the box. Protection and grip are the two paramount features of a case, and with phones that a more slippery and more prone to damage, cases are needed now more than ever, especially once you factor in the other accessories that are becoming more common — and more needed — with these bigger, slicker phones.