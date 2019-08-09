What you need to know
- The No Man's Sky: Beyond update is set to drop on August 14, 2019.
- The "Third Pillar" of this update takes the game to 2.0, bringing several incredible new systems.
- Some of these systems include farming, enhanced base-building, fully-functional computer logic and more.
- No Man's Sky is currently $40 on Amazon.
No Man's Sky: Beyond is set to release in just a few days on August 14 and this update is one of the biggest yet. In addition to adding alien mounts, Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games, has revealed that the "Third Pillar" of this update is bringing the game to version 2.0 with some pretty crazy enhancements.
Players will be able to grow crops and manage their own farms, customize their bases further and even mess around with functioning computer logic. You can listen to Sean Murray talk about these new features with IGN in the video below:
Using computer logic to power your very own creations or manage your base sounds incredible. With all these new features and things for players to do, No Man's Sky at times seems hardly recognizable compared to the game that first launched in 2016. Hello Games has continued to do a phenomenal job updating and supporting No Man's Sky and we'll be sure to continue covering any more news for the game.
Engage
No Man's Sky
Take to the stars
No Man's Sky is an ambitious space exploration sim from Hello Games. With the most recent updates, you can catalogue uncharted life on foreign worlds, build a home base with your friends and more. The sky isn't the limit anymore.
