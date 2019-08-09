No Man's Sky: Beyond is set to release in just a few days on August 14 and this update is one of the biggest yet. In addition to adding alien mounts, Sean Murray, the founder of Hello Games, has revealed that the "Third Pillar" of this update is bringing the game to version 2.0 with some pretty crazy enhancements.

Players will be able to grow crops and manage their own farms, customize their bases further and even mess around with functioning computer logic. You can listen to Sean Murray talk about these new features with IGN in the video below: