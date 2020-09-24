What you need to know
- NieR Replicant is a reimagined and updated version of the original PS3 game.
- It's being developed by many of the same crew, including Yoko Taro.
- A new trailer revealed the release date for NieR Replicant during Tokyo Game Show 2020.
- It's set to release on April 23, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, with an April 21 release in Japan.
NieR Replicant, a rebuilt version of the original game being designed for modern consoles and PC, was announced earlier this year. During a Tokyo Game Show 2020 stream, Yoko Taro and Square Enix revealed that NieR Replicant is set to release on April 23, 2021 in the U.S and Europe, with a slightly earlier release date of April 22 in Japan.
You can see the trailer announcing the release date below.
Yoko Taro has returned to direct this rebuilt title and he's aided by composer Keiichi Okabe and producer Yosuke Saito, who also worked on the original game. This is the first time that the story of NieR Replicant has been officially made available outside of Japan. During the Tokyo Game Show 2020 presentation, the team also revealed that NieR Automata has sold over 4.8 million copies.
NieR Replicant is set thousands of years before the events of NieR Automata and is focused on a young man with a talking grimoire who seeks the key to saving his sister. NieR Replicant is coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4. No next-generation upgrades for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PS5 have been detailed.
