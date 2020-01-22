Niantic's first AR game, Ingress is still going strong and players from around the world will be excited to hear that on Wednesday, January 22 Niantic announced that it will be introducing a new event structure this coming year. It also announced the first three real-world events for 2020. Registration for the first of these events, the Perpetua Hexathlon, is already open. Players can head over to Ingress Events to register in one of 15 cities.

On February 29, the Perpetua Hexathlon will be held in several cities around the world, including San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Miami, Florida; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Tijuana, Mexico; Porto, Portugal; Milan, Italy; Lille, France; Bratislava, Slovakia; Ruse, Bulgaria; Christchurch, New Zealand; Adelaide, Australia; Naha, Okinawa, Japan; Bengalaru, India; and Chiang Mai, Thailand.

On April 25, the Lexicon Hexathlon will be hosted in the following cities: San Francisco, California; Washington, D.C.; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Victoria, BC, Canada; Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil; Moscow, Russia; Edinburgh, Scotland; Pilsen, Czechia; Budapest, Hungary; Valencia, Spain; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Taichung City, Taiwan; Bogor, Indonesia; Baguio City, Philippines; and the Songpa District, Seoul, Korea.

On May 9, the Requiem Anomaly Munich will be happening. More details about this Anomaly will be coming at a future date.

It looks like there will be plenty of opportunities for Ingress Agents around the globe to participate in these engaging real-world events. As soon as more details become available, we'll be the first to let you know. In the meantime, are you excited about these new events? Got any tips for fellow Agents? Drop us a comment below!

