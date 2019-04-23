We've speculated that Google may be shaking up navigation gestures in Android Q to make up for the bland and boring system it revealed with Android Pie . Companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi have used their own gestures for awhile, and their mature offerings made Google's attempt look a little weak. This hidden gesture discovered by XDA member paphonb seems to indicate that Google is experimenting with a new side-scrolling feature to move forward and back. You'll see what I mean if you watch this short video made using the Android Q emulator.

If you thought about how this would potentially break the existing menu fly-out gesture that apps using Google's best practices for Material Design implement, you're not alone. This new feature would need to be implemented in a clever way to allow apps with the "Hamburger menu" to function as designed.

There's a reason these are hidden in the Q beta builds, but I don't think they are there to stay as-is. Breaking the functionality of apps from the Play Store is something Google hates to do, especially when those apps have implemented what Google called best practices just a few months ago. I do think the developers have a grander idea in mind here and this is just a preliminary test to see what gets broken, how bad it breaks, and what needs to be done to fix it; otherwise these gestures wouldn't be hidden behind adb commands.

Something needs to be done to "fix" Android's gestures, and this is where it starts.