What you need to know Slack is introducing several new features to the communication platform.

Huddles is an audio-only chat feature integrated into the UI for quick access to group chats.

Media such as audio recordings and videos can be captured and shared within Slack with transcriptions and live captioning.

Slack is rolling out several new tools to the telecommunication platform to help keep the work-from-home momentum going. The company hopes that its new features will help make working from home a more casual experience and even get rid of unnecessary scheduled meetings that maybe could have just been an email or a quick chat. Slack Huddles is Clubhouse for work The biggest addition to Slack is the new audio-group chat feature, Huddles. It allows users to start quick group chats with the press of a button, allowing anyone in a channel or DM to join. Slack says it designed Huddles to simulate informal conversations with coworkers that you might have at the office "to help re-create those spontaneous moments wherever teams work."

The idea is that members can drop in and out of a Huddle as if they're walking by your desk. To achieve this, the feature is built directly into the UI in an unobtrusive way, unlike many of the other platforms adopting audio-only group chats. And when you do need to get more done with a Huddle, you can share your screen with the group. Slack says that pilot companies like Dell and Expedia have had "great success using this lightweight audio functionality as an alternative to video meetings." Better media support and scheduled messages Slack is also gaining better support for media. Now, users can use Slack to create and upload videos, audio clips, and screen recordings directly in the chat so that "anyone can watch whenever and in whatever way works best for them." Slack sees this as another alternative to meetings, where users can share information on the fly, and everyone can watch it or listen when it's most convenient, including on devices like the best Android phones.