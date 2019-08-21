Shenmue III's November 19 release is coming up fast, and the team behind the game released a new trailer to get fans pumped at Gamescom 2019. The new trailer is sort of a "day in the life of" look at the game, showing off a bunch of the mini-games the series is known for, as well as a look at just some of the kung-fu action you can expect.

Shenmue is a cult classic, and Shenmue III one of the more hotly anticipated games coming this fall. The game continues the story of Ryo Hazuki, picking up after the last game released in 2001. Players will be able to explore a ton of locales, solve puzzles, take part in mini-games, and work on their kung-fu skills throughout the game.

This time around, there's an intense focus on building relationships with characters and mastering kung-fu to take out a raft of dangerous foes.

Shenmue III is available to preorder now for $50 at Amazon for PlayStation 4. The PC version should be available to preorder soon as well.