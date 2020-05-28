The Raspberry Pi is one of the most beloved computers for DIY'ers due to its ease of use, openness, and price. Now, fans of the little silicon that can are getting an upgrade for their favorite fruity computer.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the release of an updated Raspberry Pi 4 that bumps the maximum RAM from 4GB all the way up to 8GB — checkmate, Pixel 4. This increase in RAM will allow for greater computing capacity for a device that is already impressive in the list of things that can be accomplished with it. From playing retro video games to using it as an ad blocker for your Wi-Fi, the options are mostly only limited to your imagination — and the additional RAM will only expand the possibilities.

Along with the new hardware, the team also is dropping an early beta 64-bit version of its OS named Raspbian, renamed to Raspberry Pi OS. Currently, the homegrown OS is only 32-bit, which keeps it from taking full advantage of the 8GB RAM. For users who want to venture outside of the Raspberry garden, there are already 64-bit OS options out there from Ubuntu and Gentoo