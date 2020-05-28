What you need to know
- Raspberry Pi 4 comes in RAM variants of 2, 4, and 8GB.
- The Raspberry Pi Foundation has also released an early beta for a 64-bit OS.
- The Raspberry Pi 4 is $75 for the new 8GB RAM version.
The Raspberry Pi is one of the most beloved computers for DIY'ers due to its ease of use, openness, and price. Now, fans of the little silicon that can are getting an upgrade for their favorite fruity computer.
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the release of an updated Raspberry Pi 4 that bumps the maximum RAM from 4GB all the way up to 8GB — checkmate, Pixel 4. This increase in RAM will allow for greater computing capacity for a device that is already impressive in the list of things that can be accomplished with it. From playing retro video games to using it as an ad blocker for your Wi-Fi, the options are mostly only limited to your imagination — and the additional RAM will only expand the possibilities.
Along with the new hardware, the team also is dropping an early beta 64-bit version of its OS named Raspbian, renamed to Raspberry Pi OS. Currently, the homegrown OS is only 32-bit, which keeps it from taking full advantage of the 8GB RAM. For users who want to venture outside of the Raspberry garden, there are already 64-bit OS options out there from Ubuntu and Gentoo
Start your build
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Basic Kit
To your personal computer
Raspberry Pi's are great for a variety of tasks and has a wonderful community behind it to help with any questions. This bundle from CanaKit gets you all the basics you need to get your Pi up and running and begin your personal computer endeavors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Arkane Studios' work on immersive sims shouldn't be lost next generation
Arkane Studios celebrates its 20th anniversary as we look back at what makes the developer so special. Here's to another 20, Arkane.
Galaxy Note 20 could be Samsung’s first phone to come with a 5nm chipset
A new report claims Samsung will start mass production of its first 5nm Exynos chipset in August. The chipset could power the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series phones.
What keyboard app are you using in 2020?
Keyboard apps can be a great way to personalize your Android phone. What one are you using in 2020 and why?
Expand your Raspberry Pi with these camera modules and webcams
Make your Raspberry better by adding a camera. Here are our top picks to get you up and running without any fussing about! Some automatically switch from day-mode to night-mode, while others are just fun to tinker around with.