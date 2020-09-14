Ps5 Ad Screenshot with boatsSource: Sony (screenshot)

  • PlayStation has debuted a new PS5 ad titled "The Edge."
  • This ad is meant to "excite and thrill you" and evoke the feelings you'd receive from the new console.
  • Sony is holding a PS5 showcase this Wednesday.

PlayStation has released a new PS5 ad that has nothing to do with the PS5, but it meant to evoke a feeling of excitement for the new console generation. Titled "The Edge," it sees a fisherman sail through a glowing wall of clouds along the sea and emerge in another realm, followed by air and sea vessels as he leads the charge through a wall of water.

Speaking with Variety, PlayStation global head of marketing Eric Lempel said, "It's really just talking about who we are as a brand and exciting and thrilling our fans. We want to excite and thrill you. We want to show them a path to the mysterious unknown… what you're seeing is them coming to the edge and then going beyond. And really, that's what we're trying to signal here. It's not about the features. It's a brand spot."

Though no games are shown in this, Lempel notes "you're going to see a lot of the games start to play into these campaigns very quickly." The PS5 is set to release sometime this holiday.

Sony is holding a PS5 showcase on Wednesday where we plan to finally learn its release date and price. The event will be 40 minutes long and feature games coming to the PS5 at launch and in the months ahead.

