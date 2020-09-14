What you need to know
- PlayStation has debuted a new PS5 ad titled "The Edge."
- This ad is meant to "excite and thrill you" and evoke the feelings you'd receive from the new console.
- Sony is holding a PS5 showcase this Wednesday.
PlayStation has released a new PS5 ad that has nothing to do with the PS5, but it meant to evoke a feeling of excitement for the new console generation. Titled "The Edge," it sees a fisherman sail through a glowing wall of clouds along the sea and emerge in another realm, followed by air and sea vessels as he leads the charge through a wall of water.
Speaking with Variety, PlayStation global head of marketing Eric Lempel said, "It's really just talking about who we are as a brand and exciting and thrilling our fans. We want to excite and thrill you. We want to show them a path to the mysterious unknown… what you're seeing is them coming to the edge and then going beyond. And really, that's what we're trying to signal here. It's not about the features. It's a brand spot."
Though no games are shown in this, Lempel notes "you're going to see a lot of the games start to play into these campaigns very quickly." The PS5 is set to release sometime this holiday.
Sony is holding a PS5 showcase on Wednesday where we plan to finally learn its release date and price. The event will be 40 minutes long and feature games coming to the PS5 at launch and in the months ahead.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 isn't available for preorder just yet, but a few retailers are letting fans sign up for notifications so they don't miss out. While it's unknown at this time what the PS5 will cost, you should expect to pay more than what the PS4 launched at. Thankfully, the Digital Edition will probably cost less than its counterpart.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LG Wing 5G is a dual-screen phone with a unique design, mid-range specs
LG Wing 5G is one of the most interesting Android smartphones released so far in 2020. It comes with a 6.8-inch OLED main display, which can rotate 90 clockwise 90 degrees to reveal a 3.9-inch secondary display.
Are you still liking the Galaxy Note 20?
It's been almost a month since the Note 20 came out. Now that you've had the phone for a little bit, how are you still liking it?
Why the Galaxy Fit 2 looks like the fitness tracker of my dreams
Fitness trackers and fitness smartwatches are quickly moving towards bold new features and ways of monitoring your health. The Galaxy Fit 2 doesn't do any of those things, but as a trusty and reliable fitness band, it looks kind of perfect.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.